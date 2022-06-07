She’s already reunited with her ex!

Source: Purepeople 07/06/2022 13:10





Despite their separation announced last Saturday, Shakira and Gerard Pique spent the weekend together to support their son who was playing a baseball tournament in the Czech Republic.



An appearance not as a couple, but as parents for the singer and the footballer, who had come to accompany and support their eldest son Milan who was playing in a baseball tournament. As a reminder, they explained, despite their breakup, to make their children their “biggest priority”. According to the Spanish newspaper El Periodico, once the competition is over, the 45-year-old Colombian would have returned with her children to Barcelona while her former companion would have gone directly on vacation with friends without going back to the Catalan city.

GERARD PIQUE UNFAITHFUL?

The couple had been showing some signs of weakness for several days, especially after rumors of infidelity targeting the 35-year-old sportsman. “The singer surprised him with another one and they are going to separate,” Mamarazzis podcast host Laura Fa recently claimed.

Shakira would have been seen in Ibiza last May with her children but without her husband. “In the photos, she looked sad” assures El Periodico. Also according to the newspaper, they had already been living separately for several days, in two different accommodations, even before the formalization of their separation. A news that went very quickly and that surprised all the worshipers of the couple. Because if the singer had already recently admitted to arguing with her husband, nothing suggested such an outcome.

They seemed to live a true idyll since their meeting, shortly before the 2010 World Cup, on the set of the clip of Shakira “Waka Waka”. “I told her that we would meet in the final. She was going to sing the anthem at the closing ceremony and I assumed that we would play this game. We lost the first game, but in the end we won” Gerard Pique told L’Esportiu in 2020, remembering his meeting with Shakira.