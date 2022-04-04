“She’s in love”: Adamari López says goodbye to Toni Costa with a new romance

Adamari López, almost a year after announcing her breakup with Toni Costa, She has said on several occasions that she is not closed to love, so it would not be surprising that now that his ex maintains a formal relationship with the Mexican model, Evelyn Beltran, also known as “La Bichota”, she does the same.

The famous Telemundo host throughout all this time has been romantically linked to celebrities such as Adrián di Monte, Cristian de la Fuente and even her partner from “Hoy Día” Nacho Lozano, flatly denying these rumors.

However, history is about to change, after in recent days the hosts of the program “Gossip no Like”, Javier Ceriani and Elista Beristain, They made it known that just as Toni Costa found loveAdamari López would be premiering gallant.

“If Toni already has her bichota, Adamari López already has her bichote. Ladies and gentlemen, she is very happy. She is in love and is looking to see if she will quit Telemundo because she can’t take it anymore “, declared the controversial show host.

Adamari López would be premiering gallant

Photo: Instagram @adamarilopez

Although the hosts of the broadcast refused to reveal the identity of Adamari’s new suitor, they celebrated this new stage in their lives, since Tony Costa He never tires of showing off his love for Evelyn Beltrán to the world.

“But it’s good that she’s in love. Toni was quick and sought consolation, it’s good that she also already has her match ”Beristain added.

Adamari López is not closed to love

Photo: Instagram @adamarilopez

Recently in an interview that Adamari López offered in her native Puerto Rico, she spoke about her sentimental situation, assuring that her priorities at this time is the well-being of her daughter.

“I’m not looking for anything, but maybe I can tell you that right now I’m not ready and I walk out the door and I meet someone that makes me feel something that I was not expecting and from one minute to another everything changes”, he declared.