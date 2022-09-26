Entertainment

She’s jealous? This is how Amber Heard REACTED to Johnny Depp’s NEW relationship with his lawyer

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 43 2 minutes read

After the trial was over, both Amber Heard What Johnny Depp, have taken it upon themselves to rebuild their lives in the best possible way. The one who has taken a great leap in his life is the actor from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ because he has started a New relationship with his a lawyer, Joelle Rich. However, it seems that the ‘Aquaman’ actress does not agree with this courtship because it is said that she is jealous of his former partner.

Despite what sources close to Amber Heard they assure that the actress is more focused on rebuilding her personal and professional life, the actress cannot help but be surprised by the New relationship of his ex Johnny Depp with the attorney Joelle Richso the Hollywood star reacted upon learning of this new romance.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 43 2 minutes read

Related Articles

discover the most ‘pearlcore’ trends

1 min ago

Mbappé 6th, Lewandowski 4th, Haaland 2nd… the 7 best football players of the moment

3 mins ago

Amber Heard’s reaction when she learned that Johnny Depp is dating

12 mins ago

Meghan Markle wanted to become the “Beyoncé of the royal family”?

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button