She’s jealous? This is how Amber Heard REACTED to Johnny Depp’s NEW relationship with his lawyer

After the trial was over, both Amber Heard What Johnny Depp, have taken it upon themselves to rebuild their lives in the best possible way. The one who has taken a great leap in his life is the actor from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ because he has started a New relationship with his a lawyer, Joelle Rich. However, it seems that the ‘Aquaman’ actress does not agree with this courtship because it is said that she is jealous of his former partner.

Despite what sources close to Amber Heard they assure that the actress is more focused on rebuilding her personal and professional life, the actress cannot help but be surprised by the New relationship of his ex Johnny Depp with the attorney Joelle Richso the Hollywood star reacted upon learning of this new romance.

This is how Amber Heard reacted to Johnny Depp’s relationship with his lawyer

In recent months, the life of Amber Heard It has not been easy at all, this after the court ruled during the trial in favor of Johnny DeppIn this way, the actress declared bankruptcy and also has an outstanding debt with the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. However, Amber has focused a lot on getting ahead and figuring out her own life.

And it is that from what has been said about how Amber Heard reacted to New relationship of Johnny Depp with his a lawyer, Joelle Richin which it has been mentioned that it is jealous; A source very close to the actress revealed that she is not aware of what the actor does with her life because the 36-year-old actress remains more focused on paying the debt she has pending with the actor and which amounts to 10 millions of dollars.

“He doesn’t care who he’s dating, he just wants to get on with his life.”

A few months ago it became known that Amber Heard he put one of his various properties up for sale to be able to stay afloat and have money, said property is the one he has in Yucca Valley, California and which is estimated to cost 1.1 million dollars; Close sources confirmed that she needs to collect the money from the debt so that she no longer has to deal with Johnny Depp.