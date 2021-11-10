Shevchenko: ‘Convinced by the Genoa project, it is the first club in Italy but it needs to be strengthened. Ancelotti, Galliani and Milan … ‘| First page

The Griffin hugs his new coach. Sunday the official, yesterday the first training, today the presentation to the press.Andriy Shevchenko presented himself at the press conference at the Ferraris as new Genoa coach. “It is a very important moment in my coaching career. I want to thank Josh and the Genoa project for bringing me back to Italy, a country with which I have a special bond. I hope to continue a career here as a manager. Genoa is a club. important. This is a project that I care a lot about and the number one goal for us is to play in Serie A next year and the only way I know is to work. I will do everything giving my best to achieve this result “.

Josh Wander of 777Partners, new Genoa owner, commented: “It is a great moment for us 777Partners and Genoa. It is a great pleasure and honor to introduce the new coach who is very well known to fans from all over the world but in particular to the Italian ones”.

What convinced you about the project?

“The project convinced me a lot. I believe that Genoa can do great things in Italy in the future. Surely we need the fans. I played once in Genoa and it was a very difficult match. I remember very well playing against 12 players because the twelfth man of Genoa were the fans. I hope to have them because we need a lot of support. “

Who contacted you first between the old and the new owners?

“I had contacts with the new owner. It was a long chat. The team needs to be strengthened and as objectives to play next year in Serie A I think we will have to work well on the transfer market.”

What is the biggest problem to be faced right now?

“The guys are very good and available. I think the first goal is to reach a position in the standings where we can breathe well and work well. So you can better express your ideas with confidence. We must strive to reach a place in the standings where we can do this. “.

What other coach in Italy has influenced your training as a coach?

“Italy is an important country from a football point of view. The Italian school is important. For me, working with coaches like Ancelotti, Zaccheroni and Cesare Maldini was a great experience. Coming to coach in Italy means entering the world of football. Italian to be able to challenge the great technicians who now work in Italy. It is a stimulating challenge for me “.

Parallel to salvation, can there also be the goal of the Italian Cup?

“It is more important to save ourselves. We have to make a lot of efforts to work hard, try to find many solutions to achieve this goal. My team and I are working for this.”

Are you scared of coaching a club?

“I have prepared myself for this. I was waiting for an opportunity to work in a club. Surely at the moment there is a lot to do but that doesn’t scare me. It gives me a boost to work harder and look for new solutions only for the good. of Genoa “.

Did you hear from Berlusconi?

“I have heard Galliani. I have not yet heard the President. I will hear him in these days”.

Will it be a Genoa based on the search for a goal or more defensive?

“Genoa have historically been very aggressive, especially at home. I will try to balance the team on value. We must have a perfect balance and understand our needs, what the team needs. Now we will have a period of training then we will enter a phase of very difficult and important matches. We must be ready “.

How do you convince fear?

“You need to have the right mentality. Speaking with the players I felt a desire to improve things. I think that, having great desire and a right structure on the pitch, we can improve things.”

On the day you came with the Ukrainian national team, with your tears under the Morandi bridge, would you have ever thought that you would coach Genoa?

“I thought a lot before making this decision. This also pushed me a lot to come here. Genoa have a big heart.”

A Golden Ball coaching Genoa.

“The Golden Ball is the past. I would like to do something as a coach. I will try and do everything to ensure that this relationship is long”.

The team?

“We are selecting the team. We are seeing well. We have everything planned. There are a number of things they deserve and through training we will have a more complete picture.”

The first match will be with Mourinho’s Roma.

“I have great respect for Josè Mourinho. His arrival has given a lot to Italian football. I know we have to play a game with Roma, I have great respect for him.”

What kind of coach should we expect?

“I think Ukraine was a balanced team that knew how to suffer and also played good football.”

What will you do more leverage to raise Genoa?

“The mental aspect. We have to believe more and in this aspect the public”.

Who will win the Ballon d’Or for you this year?

“I think Jorginho or Messi”.

Do you plan to adapt the players to the module or play with a certain scheme?

“I think this team has certain characteristics. Now we will study well and with which form the team can play better. One of these things can be 3-5-2 or 4-3-3”.

How much is Genoa worth to you?

“It is the first club in Italy and this matters a lot”.

You then became coaches in AC Milan in 2002-2003. About Ancelotti? Heard some ex-boyfriends

“I often feel with my former teammates. Carlo’s merit is a lot. But those who were in the team were great people. The most important thing is to have a psychological aspect in order to have the best contact with the player. Our success with Milan indicates that the boys are exceptional and with great values ​​”.

The Genoa squad is very large. Need a psychological work on who plays less?

“There are many injuries, we hope to recover them as soon as possible to help the team.”

As a percentage, how much work on the ball and the athletic part count in training.

“You need a right mix”.

Mancini gave her good luck. Does it reciprocate?

“Definitely yes. Good luck for an important match. Italy is a great team, Mancini is a great coach. I’m sure they will find the right path.”

The relationship with Tassotti?

“My bond with Mauro has been around for a long time. It is part of a working relationship with great esteem and deep friendship”.

Do you want to send a message to the fans?

“We need you. We look forward to our matches.”