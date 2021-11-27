Shevchenko: “I would like to win all games as a manager and continue to win”

On Sunday Genoa will go to Udine for a very delicate away match. Coach Andriy Shevchenko spoke to Genoa Channel before the match.

WORK OUT – “We did a good job. The team slowly begins to understand our work culture more. I am very satisfied. The boys approached this week with the right mentality ».

INJURED – “Unfortunately, there is no positive news. Destro is now back but he cannot train with the team yet, he will still have to do a separate job. But let’s hope that for next week we will slowly start to include him in the group ».

CLOSE RACES – “We have to evaluate everything. Next week we have a difficult game and little time to recover. We certainly do a bit of turnover but we have to evaluate the conditions of the players after the match ».

ROAD TO TRAVEL – «The only one I know: to work, to be united and compact. We managed to keep the footprint we tried to give to the team for 82 minutes. Unfortunately we conceded goals from the counterattack and afterwards it was difficult to recover. The team put effort, will and tried to stay united and compact during the match ».

UDINESE – «It’s a somewhat English team. A team that is very direct, with physically very strong players. They are very dangerous on set pieces. It’s a team that doesn’t have ball possession and plays a lot vertically ».

BETO – «A very powerful player, tall and who holds the ball a lot. Only with teamwork. A single player can affect the episode but we must be much more decisive ».

10 RACES WITHOUT VICTORIES – «We must believe in the project, believe in our strength. Only positive messages can help to get out of this moment ».

GOOD LUCK – “I would like to win all the games as a manager and continue to win.”



