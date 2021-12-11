Shevchenko: “Salvation with Genoa would be like winning the Champions League”

Disappointed Andriy Shevchenko, Genoa coach, to DAZN after the defeat in the derby against Sampdoria. “It’s definitely a disappointment, no one wants to lose the derby and especially us who hoped to have a good match. We conceded the goal immediately and in a couple of matches the team was not brilliant, we gave away the goal. We had a reaction in the game. second half, we created chances but you have to start right away in order to start well and finish well. At the moment we are struggling, these are the characteristics of these players. We are trying, in the end we went with the 4-2-3-1 and we are trying to get the most out of all the players. “

Did you expect many difficulties, especially in the goal area?

“When I arrived here I saw the schedule well, I never complain but we had many difficulties with many absent players. With the return of Destro we found the goal. Saving ourselves is like winning the Champions League, we have many opportunities to do it and we want to reach this result “.

What happened after the game? What assessments have you made?

“I told the team that the only way out is to work hard, there was a reaction today. The team tried to change something, right now it’s not enough and so we have to try harder.”

What effect do the words of the property have on her?

“This must give the fans confidence, they are important signs”.