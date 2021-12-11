Shevchenko to Dazn: “Salvation as a Champions. We will try to change the module “

After an extra meeting in the locker room with his boys, Andriy Shevchenko spoke to Dazn microphones: “Tonight there is a lot of disappointment, we hoped to have a good match and instead we conceded goals straight away and how in the last few games, we weren’t brilliant in the first. weather.

In the second half we had a reaction, creating opportunities. But that’s not enough, you have to start the games right away with courage and continuity ”.

The rossoblu coach does not question Genoa’s choice: “When I arrived I was aware of the difficult calendar that awaited us. However, I found many difficulties due to injuries and absences, in fact already today with Criscito and Destro we have raised the quality. There are still many other matches, and for us staying in Serie A will be like winning the Champions League. Let’s lower our heads and work hard “.

Shevchenko opens up to the possibility of tactical changes: “At the moment the characteristics of these players do not allow me to change form, even if we are trying. Something different could be seen from the next games.

I told the team that the only way out is to work hard. I saw a reaction anyway, but right now it’s not enough yet. Wander’s words? They give everyone confidence, first of all our fans ”.



