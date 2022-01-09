Shevchenko: “With Spezia there is only one result for us: the victory”

«It is a very important match for us. In case of a good result we will get closer to salvation for which this match is very important ». Andriy Shevchenko has indicated to Genoa the victory against Spezia as the only useful result to continue hoping for salvation.

The rossoblù coach has indicated how the team will have to behave on the pitch: “I ask for compactness and aggressiveness as in the last two matches”, we read on Primocanale.it. And he added: «We will have to manage the ball better and be proactive. We also had a good first half against Sassuolo. We had good opportunities but made some bad choices with individual mistakes in simple steps. I reviewed the game and there were two actions where we could manage better and we didn’t succeed due to simple mistakes ». Against La Spezia, Sheva will confirm Hefti, after his convincing performance against Sassuolo: in attack, the Destro-Caicedo duo could be deployed.



