The goalkeeper is the mirror of the team: he parries what is in his ability. If it does not work, because it is disconnected or badly amalgamated, or both, the role that is primarily affected is that of Sirigu. Of the ten saves made in Turin, personal best achieved with the Genoa shirt after a life in goal, at least four goal savers are remembered: together with Cambiaso, who has faced a world-class full-back-winger such as Cuadrado, the goalkeeper very well. Sardinian was the only one to save himself in the crossfire of the Allianz Stadium. Juventus have finished twenty-seven times against the mirror of the Genoa goal, mostly shooting from outside the area with superficiality and without malice: it was a worrying bombing whose positive implication is having foiled a depressing goal bingo in view of the derby. It is disarming, in the etymological sense of without weapons, that Genoa have never shot the lady on goal, as they have not done for seventeen years.

An impalpable performance cannot be the result of the canonical match of the year, the one that will be played on Friday evening, since mister Shevchenko used obtorto neck the remains of a team that would lose, or at least encounter great difficulties, against the injured team. From Mimmo Criscito to Destro, from Fares who missed seven of the fourteen league games with Genoa, in Rovella, passing through Maksimovic (stopped since 9 October) to the never arrived Caicedo. It is a plethora of excellent patients, some now chronic and habitual, whose occurrence gives rise to the reflection on their respective physical condition in the second round, when Genoa will be forced to run more than any opponent with the help of healthy players and reliable in terms of physical condition. The assessments of Mr. Shevchenko and the Rossoblù health staff, renewed precisely for this delicate reason, will have a strong impact on the dynamics of the January market.

The Ukrainian coach will count the surviving infantrymen between today and tomorrow, also because a miraculous recovery – except for Badelj to break down – would have no match pace and minutes in his legs. There will be no surprises or unforeseeable twists on the eve, it will be a derby with open cards even with the substitutions: Shevchenko gets there badly, D’Aversa badly, and under the de facto exempt regime for lack of accessible alternatives, although unlike the colleague from Genoa is accused of a large dose of responsibility relating to the poor performance of the team. The gap in the standings is marked only by a substantial difference that refers to Salernitana, bottom of Serie A in financial euthanasia: Genoa lost to Salerno, the opponents won there. It will be important to approach the derby as the match of a lifetime, identifying as much as possible with the hearts of the fans who will return to fill the Ferraris after two years of emptiness.



