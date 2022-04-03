Entertainment

Shia Labeouf and Mia Goth become parents

In December 2020, the singer FKA Twigswith whom he had a relationship at that time, sued Shia for sexual, physical and emotional abuse, allegations that the actor of fury denied, but whose effect was felt after Netflix prevented him from promoting the film Pieces of a woman who starred alongside vanessa kirby.

Later, it was another former partner of the actor, Margaret Qualley, who ignited a new controversy by ending their relationship in January 2021, when the accusations by FKA Twigs. All this without counting the painful encounters that the actor of Constantine has had with the police over the years.

After an afternoon of soccer and a night of theater, Shia ended up at the police station.
Shia and Mia have kept a low profile since they were seen together again during the summer of 2021 at Disneyland and about the recent birth of their baby, neither of them has said anything about it.

However, this weekend the couple was seen in Pasadena, California, taking a walk and pushing a baby stroller, after it was learned in February that the actress of Suspiria She was pregnant when her belly was exposed on an outing in the Californian city.

