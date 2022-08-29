Shia LaBeouf Becomes Olivia Wilde’s Most Uncomfortable Plight

Photos by Olivia Wilde (Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage) and Shia LaBeouf (Rich Fury/Getty Images).

the premiere of Do not worry dear, the second film as director of Olivia Wilde starring Harry Styles Y Florence Pugh, will arrive loaded with controversy. Throughout its production and promotion, rumors have not stopped arising about the departure of Shia LaBeoufwho was replaced by the former One Direction singer, or about an alleged enmity between the filmmaker and the protagonist.

Until now, and as we well told when dealing with the Pugh case with this tape, all the statements were nothing more than mere conjecture and LaBeouf’s departure had been attributed to the behavior of the actor, who was accused of sexual abuse shortly after his departure. by singer FKA Twigs. However, the protagonist of transformers He has gone out to add fuel to the fire by contradicting the matter.

Recently, Wilde offered an interview in Variety where he said that he fired LaBeouf for his “combative” attitude. “I say this as someone who is a huge fan of your work. His process was not adequate for the behavior that I demand in my productions. It has a process that, in a way, seems to require combative energy and, personally, I don’t think it’s conducive to the best performances “the director affirmed to the media about her interpretive method, that she chooses to be an actor of the method. “Creating a safe and trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their jobs better. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and cast, to have to protect them.”he nuanced

For those who have followed or know Shia LaBoeuf’s career, Wilde’s words immediately take us back to the actor’s stories that have made headlines in recent years, such as his arrests, going to one of his premieres (nymphomaniac) with a paper bag on his head or allegedly giving his classmates a hard time. hearts of steel for taking the life of a soldier in the middle of a war and not taking a shower for weeks (Daily Mail).

“After this happened, a lot of things came to light that really worried me, in terms of his behavior.”, adds Wilde in the aforementioned interview. “I find myself really wishing him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice. But for our film, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive. Particularly with a film like this, I knew I was going to ask Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was to make her feel safe and supported.”.

So, given LaBeouf’s history and the sexual abuse accusation he faces, the filmmaker’s words rang true. However, once the interview was published, the actor contacted Variety to tell his version of the facts. According to his words, Wilde never got to fire him, but it was he who made the decision to leave Do not worry dear in summer 2020 due to the impossibility of working and rehearsing in favorable conditions. “You and I know the reasons for my departure. I gave up on your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.”LaBeouf wrote in one of the emails sent to the aforementioned medium.

“Thank you for letting me into your thought process. I know it’s not fun. It’s not nice to say no to anyone and I respect your honesty.”, read Olivia Wilde’s reply to the email. “I’m honored that you were willing to go all the way with me and tell this story with you. I’m devastated because it could have been something special. I want to make it clear how much it means that you trust me. It is a gift that I will take with me.”the message continued, which according to the information was prior to the two meeting in person to make a final decision in August 2020.

But what is most striking about the evidence is that Shia LaBeouf attached a video of Wilde apologizing to him and insisting on finding a solution for him to stay on the project. In this material, which was leaked online shortly afterwards, his allusion to the tension between Florence Pugh and LaBeoufspeaking of the actress in a seemingly unfriendly tone.

“I feel like I’m not ready to give up yet, I’m also sad and I want us to work it out.” Wilde points out in the video. “I think this could be a wake-up call for Miss Flo (Florence Pugh) and I want to know if you’re willing to give this another chance with me, with us. If she’s really committed, she if she puts everything on her side at this point and you can make it up – and I respect your point of view and her point of view – and you can do it, what do you think? There is hope? Will you let me know?”.

In the end, with the publication of this video, LaBeouf has done nothing more than stick his finger in the yaga regarding all the controversy surrounding Do not worry dear and its director. With this, the string of rumors that we said were dragging Florence Pugh into bland banality begin to be justified. And even Pugh herself, as much as she wants to avoid getting into the game, she’s having a hard time keeping quiet. As revealed by media such as TheWrap, has limited his participation in the promotion of the film, for which he will only make the exception of being at the premiere and at the press conference at the Venice festival. The official reason is that it is rolling right now Dunes: Part 2but it wouldn’t be surprising if you want to avoid exposing yourself to questions about gossip and rumors in interviews.

“Saying goodbye never happened, Olivia.“, concludes Shia in a letter sent to Variety. “I know you’re starting your press tour for Don’t Worry Dear and the news of my firing is enticing clickbait, as I’m still a persona non-grata and may remain as such for the rest of my life. But speaking of “My daughter, I often think about the news articles she will read when she becomes literate. And while I owe and will continue to owe for the rest of my life, I only owe because of my actions,” I ended up thinking.

LaBeouf goes on to admit that his “mistakes” with Twigs are “fundamental” and “real,” reminding that there will be a time and place to deal with it. But what in the case of Olivia Wilde’s words, “they will never have a court date. If the lies are repeated enough among the public they become reality. And in this way, it makes it that much harder for me to get out of this hole that I made with my behaviors and be able to provide for my family.“.

In summary, appreciating that after the controversies that Shia LaBeouf has starred in, he is in the process of healing his career – speaking publicly of the change he experienced while studying Catholicism for his next film, Padre Pio- the one that does not come out well is responsible for Do not worry dearthat after all, although there are still many fuzzy details about what really happened during the production of the film, it seems clear that not everything that was in his hands went according to plan.

In fact, the actor lately he is implying that he wants to do things right and completely avoid controversy, so he would hardly want to enter the subject with false statements or evidence. And with the film’s release just around the corner and promotion about to begin, Olivia Wilde is going to be in quite a bind to escape controversy.

