Shia LaBeouf once believed that female method actresses did not exist.

Some actors are ready and willing to go to great lengths as method actors to pull off a particular role. But actor Shia LaBeouf has since stopped using the method for roles, going so far as to say the idea embarrasses him.

Shia LaBeouf’s method of acting once included having his teeth removed.

Shia LaBeouf

LaBeouf is no stranger to method acting. But there are some stars who feel that LaBeouf might have taken his method too far in certain roles. One of his best known approaches to method acting was his role in David Ayer’s film. Fury. There, LaBeouf once revealed that he intentionally had a tooth pulled for the story.

“I got it from a guy in Reseda next to a Radio Shack and he didn’t ask too many questions,” LaBeouf once said in Jimmy Kimmel live(via IndieWire).

LaBeouf also had an altercation with the cast to further strengthen the bond between his co-stars.

“Oh yeah, every day,” LaBeouf said. “It worked. It really brought us together. You can only get so much out of a conversation. [so] with a bunch of guys on that stage, fighting is very intimate. I’m not saying that we [didn’t] get mad at each other, but we love each other and it dies when we leave.”

Why did Shia LaBeouf quit method acting?

Shia LaBeouf’s method of acting hasn’t always served him well. Speaking with Interview magazine, LaBeouf revealed how her acting method landed him in a clash with Alec Baldwin for a play. This would later cost him that role.

“My whole goal was to intimidate Baldwin. That was the paper. And it wasn’t going to be fake. I wanted him to be afraid. …So I did that for three weeks of rehearsal,” LaBeouf explained.

In a much later interview with Variety, LaBeouf revealed that he had changed his mind about method acting. Not only was it something he lost interest in, but he now looked down on the process of following the method.

“The word is becoming shameful,” he said. “You don’t hear about female method actresses. It’s all turned into some weird fake masculinity shit.”

Shia LaBeouf’s ‘Lawless’ Co-Star Called Her Lawyer Due to LaBeouf’s Acting Method

Shia LaBeouf’s acting method was once so intense that one of his co-stars almost walked out of the movie. The movie in question was from 2012. Illegal, which featured other actors such as Tom Hardy, Jessica Chastain and Guy Pearce. Actress Mia Wasikowska was also among this cast of actors. But for Wasikowska, working with the even stevens alum while method was acting turned out to be an intimidating situation.

“She was calling her lawyer, like, ‘Get me out of here,'” LaBeouf told the NY Daily News of his co-star (via IndieWire).

the transformers The star attributed her co-star’s reaction to her not being used to dealing with method actors who were willing to push their performances.

“Mia was ready to walk away from the movie. I was pretty aggressive about it, and not in a weird or weird way, but I don’t think she’s ever experienced anything like that,” LaBeouf added.

Wasikowska would later confirm these reports with EntertainmentWise.

“It was all true, absolutely, yes,” he said of the incident.

