Shia LaBeouf once believed that female method actresses did not exist.

Some actors are ready and willing to go to great lengths as method actors to pull off a particular role. But actor Shia LaBeouf has since stopped using the method for roles, going so far as to say the idea embarrasses him.

Shia LaBeouf’s method of acting once included having his teeth removed.

LaBeouf is no stranger to method acting. But there are some stars who feel that LaBeouf might have taken his method too far in certain roles. One of his best known approaches to method acting was his role in David Ayer’s film. Fury. There, LaBeouf once revealed that he intentionally had a tooth pulled for the story.

