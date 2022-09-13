Shia LaBeouf once called Megan Fox leaving the ‘Transformers’ franchise a ‘blessing’

As many know, Megan Fox was once fired from the transformers franchise after a minor dispute with the film’s director, Michael Bay. LaBeouf would happen to be with a new love interest for the third time. transformers movie.

Speaking on the subject, LaBeouf later felt that Fox was not part of the Transformers: Dark of the Moon it was actually a blessing.

Why Megan Fox Was Fired From The ‘Transformers’ Franchise

Megan Fox | Arthur Holmes/WireImage)

Fox was fired from her role in transformers shortly after expressing some of his thoughts on Michael Bay. In a highly publicized interview with Wonderland, Fox briefly ranted against the bad boys director and his practices on the set.

“He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is. So it’s a nightmare working for him, but when you take him away from the set and he’s not in director mode, I really enjoy his personality because he’s so weird, so hopelessly weird. He doesn’t have any social skills,” he said.

Bay later clarified that his comments played a role in his firing from transformers. At the same time, however, the filmmaker alleged that her behind-the-scenes antics also made her departure more likely. Ultimately, Bay claimed that it was the film’s producer, Steven Spielberg, who wanted Fox gone.

“He was in a different world, on his BlackBerry. You have to stay focused. And you know, the Hitler thing. Steven [Spielberg] He said, ‘Fire her right now,'” Bay recalled to GQ.

Shia LaBeouf once felt it was a blessing that Megan Fox wasn’t returning to ‘Transformers’

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/0H0c6VIwnfc?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Although LaBeouf may have been disappointed to see Fox leave, he felt he understood the reasoning behind his firing. In a 2011 interview with hero complex (via playlist), the even stevens The student shared that Fox’s personality eventually collided with Bay’s directing preferences. And more specifically, Fox may have had a problem with how Bay shot the women.

“It’s summer. it’s miguel [Bay]style of And I think [Megan Fox] I never felt comfortable with that,” LaBeouf theorized.

LaBeouf felt that Fox’s growing beliefs about the treatment of women in the industry may have created even more problems for Bay.

“Megan developed this strength of Spice Girl, this empowerment of women [stuff] That made her feel uncomfortable about her relationship with Michael, who some people think is a very lewd filmmaker, because of the way he films women.”

But at the end of the day, LaBeouf thought it was a good thing Fox didn’t return to third. transformers movie. For LaBeouf, the film’s new love interest, played by Rosie-Huntington Whitely, was better for her character’s story. Mainly because her character and Fox’s character had nowhere else to go in the transformers films in terms of narration.

“I love Megan. He was great in the movies he was in… fun to work with, great energy, great personality. But it’s kind of a blessing that she wasn’t in this movie…selfishly,” LaBeouf once said. and online (via DigitalSpy). “In the second movie, [Sam and Mikaela] he became a character. There was no bow. There was no room for Sam to be heroic. They were sharing the same experience.”

Megan Fox once said that being fired from ‘Transformers’ was a low point in her career

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/4D-opI5ouPE?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

In later years, Fox spoke about how it really felt to be fired from transformers. But she believed that her firing was a turning point in her growth as a person and helped open up many possibilities for him. Jennifer’s body actor.

“That was absolutely the lowest point of my career,” Fox once said in an interview with Cosmopolitan. “But without ‘that thing,’ I wouldn’t have learned as fast as I did. All I had to do was apologize, and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23 I couldn’t see [that] it was for the greater good. I really thought she was Joan of Arc.”

RELATED: Megan Fox Speaks Out About Unfair Double Standards in Hollywood