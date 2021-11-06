SHIB allows a young warehouse worker to retire

According to a report released Thursday by Fortune, a 35-year-old warehouse worker known as Rob invested $ 8,000 in Shiba Inu (SHIB) when the price was around $ 0.0000001, securing an allocation of 800 billion tokens. In May, when the token’s price rose significantly to an all-time high of over $ 0.00035, Rob cashed in on his holdings, thereby acquiring $ 500,000.

Rob still owns over $ 1 million worth of crypto, following the token price hike this month. The funds allowed him to quit his job, which paid him $ 68,000 a year, take care of his son, and participate in online discussions about SHIB-related projects. He has no plans to sell the remaining tokens.

“We strongly believe that there is still a lot to be achieved with Shiba“Rob reports.”I will never divest our entire portfolio“.

The former warehouse worker thus joins a new generation of users who, thanks to cryptocurrencies, have reached the status of millionaire (and even billionaire), similar to many holders of Bitcoin (BTC) after the 2017 bull run. time of publication, the price of SHIB is $ 0.000058, positive by 5,799,999,900% from October 2020!

Some token holders, who bought like Rob at the token launch in August 2020, are now billionaires and represent new whales in the crypto space. However, if holders liquidate such a large number of tokens in the future, it could potentially plunge the price of SHIB, as it did in May.

The SHIB token is currently the 11th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap. Dogecoin (DOGE), on the other hand, again occupies the ninth place. At the time of publication, SHIB’s market cap is approximately $ 32.6 billion, with more than 549 trillion tokens in circulation.