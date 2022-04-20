SHIB, GMT and BNB RESURRECT from beyond the grave! The trio in today’s Top Trend leaves the cemetery dancing Thriller with Michael Jackson

photo freepik.com

After yesterday’s catastrophic stepwise decline, many of the cryptocurrencies are on the mend again. This is the case of the three favorites today. After a long day, it is observed that Shiba maintains a more positive and stable price. GMT and BNB also follow in the bullish streak. Will the bulls be on their way for a while, or are the bears on the prowl?

Shiba today has a stock price of $0.00002534. His gain over the last 24 hours has been 3.89% and a loss of 5.95% over the last seven days. Its market volume in March was 587,242,085 dollars.

Shiba’s lowest point is recorded around 7:29 PM. After that, the price has been on the rise throughout the day. Several ups and downs were observed and a maximum peak around 5:09 PM, which was repeated after a negative rectification. The chart seems to show an uptrend with its ups and downs.

Real-time SHIBUSD cryptocurrency and pair chart on a 24-hour time frame.

GMT is worth $3.73 right now putting its growth over the last 24 hours at 33.22% and 70.01% over the last seven days. Its market volume is seen at $4,176,239,414.

The graph of this cryptocurrency shows a very favorable evolution. U low point was about 7:20 PM yesterday. After that, it has maintained a fairly stable upward movement with some ups and downs. A forest 7:07 PM has hit a new high point.

Cryptocurrency chart and GMTUSD pair in real time on a 24-hour time frame.

The BNB has an exchange price of 420.23 dollars. This represents a rise of 3.56% during the last 24 hours and 7.67% for seven days. His market volume today is $2,012,891,682.

BNB has been trending higher throughout the day. The lowest point during his time on the streak was around 6:00 AM. After going down to this point, it continues its upward path, marking its maximum peak at 11:40 AM. After losing that last summit, the price was oscillating, but without exceeding the previous low, which could indicate the possible continuation of the upward movement.

Cryptocurrency chart and BNBUSD pair in real time on a 24-hour time frame.