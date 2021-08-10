Shiba and Dogecoin fly again thanks to burn and bull run

A great time for the meme coin and token, which fly above a market that is still in a strong bull run. It would seem that the time has come Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Token, projects that had suffered the blow of the bear market and who now seem to be ready for rebirth.

A situation that, at least in the case of $ Shib, is prompted by the introduction of the burn of the token at the protocol level, which should push its prices higher and higher, together with those of $ LEASH.

Shiba and Doge among the best on the market

Great week for Shib: what’s behind it?

To the excellent week of Shiba Token the moment certainly contributed clearly bullish for the market. A moment that also involved Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies that have high market capitalization – and that couldn’t leave the world of meme token, of which Shiba Inu became standard bearer. On Shib, which was among the best of the week, the introduction of a system of burn, which will gradually reduce the amount of currency in circulation.

🚨NEW PAIRS ADDED + BURN🔥 !!!! The Shiba Community asked for a BURN 🔥 and #ShibaSwap DEVs have listened, and are delivering! As one part of the new listings plans, they have implemented a burn procedure to reduce $ SHIB and $ LEASH supply. pic.twitter.com/lfooX0S00D – Shib (@Shibtoken) August 7, 2021

An announcement that arrived only a few days ago, but which clearly helped to restore the good mood among the investors of this protocol, who were now clamoring for an internal method similar to the one we have already seen on other protocols for the destruction of a portion of the tokens that are used for commissions.

Even Dogecoin to the rescue

Dogecoin also had a great week, returning above altitude $ 0.25, which had not been seen for some time now. Thus, the good mood returned among the many investors – especially among those who had entered the market late – who had bought the coin above $ 0.70 and who had begun to spread a certain discontent.

What to expect in the short term future of these two projects?

Dogecoin and Shiba are often treated, rightly, together, since they are part of the same sub-sector of the world of cryptocurrencies, namely that of meme. What has clearly emerged from the last trading days is that:

The path is partly related to Bitcoin : that when he runs in this way, he can only drag the whole sector with him, including the meme token which in more stagnant times can sometimes diverge.

: that when he runs in this way, he can only drag the whole sector with him, including the meme token which in more stagnant times can sometimes diverge. Investors like burns: something that everyone already knew, but which today is even more evident both for what is happening on Shiba and on other more famous cryptocurrencies.

Why also Ethereum is taking advantage of this new process triggered by the move to the London Fork, which is burning up significant amounts of ETH every day, almost to the point of making the coin deflationary.

What to expect for the next few hours from Shiba and Doge?

We can expect the follow-up to the bull run, as long as both Bitcoin and Ethereum continue in this progression. In any case, investors will be most interested in the medium term. It now seems clear that with the most recent correction, the minimum price for both tokens has been reached and that from now on we could find ourselves in front of an even important growth.

We will continue to follow the evolutions of the two protocols, which have – both technologically and financially – still a lot to say. With all due respect to those who believed the season of meme concluded.