Shiba, Bitcoin, Ethereum and OGN: Analysis and levels in cryptocurrencies

Zach 5 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 73 Views

Shiba and at key levels for the evolution of its prices: Watch these levels in the price of Btc and Shib.

Is it a good time to buy Shiba, Bitcoin or Ethereum? We see a study of the charts and price of Shib, Ethe, and Btc against the dollar.

00:00 Introduction.
00:31, Shiba Cryptocurrency, Shib.
04:21 Bitcoin, Study and analysis of Bitcoin (Btc) today.
07:19 (Eth). Interest Levels and Analysis.
11:54 OGN Cryptocurrency, Strong rebound from the level we warned about in Origin.
15:15 Shiba, Shib price projections and predictions.

In the video you will also find the analysis and levels to watch in Shiba Inu coin, or Shiba Cryptocurrency, on the Shib charts. In addition, you will find a study of the prices of Ogn Criptomoneda, the Origin Protocol project, and Bitcoin with Ethereum as the main cryptocurrencies.

Legal warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

NVIDIA opens the door for its PC graphics cards to be manufactured by one of its competitors

The CEO of the company values ​​the option of contracting the services of Intel for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved