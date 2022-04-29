Shiba continues very low, is investing an option or is it better to change? Cardano has the same figures as 2018! On the other hand, Dogecoin would rise again, watch out for these details investor SHIBA SHIBAUSD DOGE DOGEUSD ADA ADAUSD

photo freepik.com

The cryptocurrencies would have surprised with their increases in figures for Tuesday, but from then on they would be greatly overshadowed by the “final” bearish amounts that they present each day, for the moment Cardano is the one that would take the worst part of all not getting a final rise within these last three days.

Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – Second bearish day, but in less quantities.

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency had for Thursday, April 28 at 7:44 am, a value of $0.00002317. And as part of this 24 hour analysis, today at 7:43 am a total value of $0.000023.

Today we would be witnessing again some statistics with a lot of movement, but unlike yesterday, now it would present better bullish levels at certain times of the day. These bullish figures would be within the first hours, from almost 8 am until approximately 3:10 pm yesterday. Then, the values ​​would be involved in many breaks, and the most outstanding occurred from 3:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the second from 9:00 p.m. that would last until the current time. This last mentioned break would have some other bullish amounts, but they would not be high enough to even recover the initial value with which we started the analysis. These final results give a (-0.71%) of losses in a range of 24 hours.

The lowest amount occurred today at 5:00 am, where the figures would be in the $0.00002278. On the other hand, its highest amount would be in the first hours of the analysis, this being at 11:14 am yesterday with an amount of $0.00002342.



Current Shiba Inu chart for the last 24 hours

Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Review of the Day – Dogecoin’s uphill battle is highly valued.

Regarding the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, yesterday at 7:44 am it had a value of $0.139. And as of today, April 29, at 7:41 am, it had a total value of $0.1423. These results obtained give a (+ 2.37%) earnings in a 24-hour range.

Dogecoin would maintain “even” the bearish values ​​that were observed yesterday, which we will take as the initial figure for today’s analysis. Despite this, it would have started very well, raising the values ​​from the first minutes and where this would last until 3:00 p.m. After that hour, the breaks would gradually lower their numbers, lasting until 5 in the morning, with ups and downs but below the beginning. Incredibly, in the process of the last two hours, it would rise suddenly and mark a very positive trend for the investor, this is how it would end up to the current time, let’s hope how the evolution of Dogecoin can go for tomorrow or perhaps the day monday.

The highest reference that could be reached within 24 hours would be today at 7:00 am with a total amount of $0.1446. On the other hand, the lowest amount happened yesterday, but at 14:05 pm with a total of $0.1361.



Current Dogecoin chart for the last 24 hours

Cardano Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – It seems that Cardano stumbled upon a very large Iceberg.

For yesterday, the Cardano cryptocurrency at the specific time of 8:10 am had a reference amount in $0.8359. And for today at 8:06 am it presents a value in $0.8337.

Just as in the analysis carried out yesterday, its current statistics would present many movements with figures that are too large and with prolonged times, which is why we will summarize the most outstanding ones. Since the analysis began, it had the opportunity to start growing in large amounts until 14:40 pm. The second moose occurred from 6:44 p.m. to 5 a.m., in the gap between the first moose and the second, two things would happen, as the first data, two breaks happened in small times and second, a moose that would last about 25 min, but that The same is very outstanding for the quantity arrived. Ending the last 3 hours, with highs and lows but that would fall in the last minutes, that is why the final result would be attached with a percentage of losses in (-0.25%) in a range of 24 hours.

Your highest amount would be at 23:24 pm with a total of $0.8519. While its lowest value occurred a few hours ago, at 16:05 pm with a total of $0.8277.



Current Cardano chart for the last 24 hours



