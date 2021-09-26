Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies

Dogecoin is one of the most popular altcoins (alternative cryptocurrencies to bitcoin). It was founded by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013 and it started out as a sarcastic meme. The open-source peer-to-peer cryptocurrency is known for its endless supply and low price.

The cryptocurrency gained enormous fame after the Tesla CEO Elon Musk supported cryptocurrency in a series of tweets. Even the famous rapper Snoop Dog e the owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban have sided in favor of cryptocurrency. The result was a massive increase in the price of Dogecoin.

Dogecoin’s success has attracted the attention of the curious; according to coingecko, the current one exchange rate between DOGE and USD is $ 0.32. As a result, several altcoins have mimicked Dogecoin in an attempt to ride the tailwind. Based on this, let’s explore the best DOGE inspired altcoins, including Shiba Inu.

Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies

Shiba Inu

On its website, Shiba Inu refers to itself as the Dogecoin killer. The DOGE clone was developed on the Ethereum ERC 20 standard and launched in August 2020 by Royshi – an anonymous individual like Bitcoin’s Satoshi. According to CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu’s current offering is 394.796 billion units and has a market capitalization of $ 3,252,624,820. The virtual token is trading at $ 0.000008229 per coin. Shiba Inu is available for trading on Uniswap.

DogeCash

Another knock-off dogecoin is the Dogecash. It was created by James Stewart and launched in October 2018. According to their website, Dogecash is a transparent, community-governed cryptocurrency. It achieves this attribute through the use of proof of participation, active governance and creation through DogeNodes. Essentially, cryptocurrency is not created through mining.

This is where things get better. The main focus of cryptocurrency is to make charitable contributions. Currently, the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 0.06465 with a market cap of $ 1,014,897. It ranks at number 1722 on the list of cryptocurrencies based on market capitalization.

UnderDog

What name! Well, Underdog is a dogecoin imitator that is traded on PanCakeSwap. The cryptocurrency has a supply limit of one billion coins. This is the maximum amount of coins it can produce. Currently, the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 0.00005897. Even if its market cap is unknown, Underdog’s fully diluted market cap is $ 61,941, at 4984 place on CoinMarketcap. The cryptocurrency has lost nearly 100% of its value from a high of $ 330,782.32.

Kishu Inu

Kishu Inu is another dogecoin knock-off launched on April 19, 2021. According to their website, the community-centric, community-owned, decentralized cryptocurrency offers immediate rewards to its active users. Decentralized wallet holders get one 2% Kishu reward for each transaction of the active user. These rewards aim to promote community use and a healthy distributed network.

The altcoin has a market cap of $ 92,685,000. Its price fell around 95% from an all-time high of $ 0.00000002 on May 14, 2021, currently trading at $ 0.000000000932. The recently launched coin is available on Uniswap and Coin Tiger and has a supply of 1000 quadrillion.

Doge Token

Doge Token looks like an efficient and green version of Dogecoin. Traded at $ 0.001654 on price went up 8247205.76% from an all-time low of $ 0.00000002 on July 18, 2021. Doge Token is available on StellaTerm if you want to invest in it. One of the best attributes of the digital token on Stellar is that it does not use Proof of Work, so it is environmentally sustainable. The coin was developed due to the numerous opportunities seen in DOGECOIN and provides a shift from humorous blockchain technology to a more advanced and secure network. Doge Token has a supply of 10 billion units.

DogeFi

DogeFi it’s another knock-off dogecoin. But this digital currency is unique. It brings together the gaming community and offers members theopportunity to access exclusive yield farming projects and participate in price arbitrage. Trading at $ 0.4003, DogeFi has a market cap of $ 400,235. The cryptocurrency has a supply of 1,000,000 with a 100% circulating supply.

renDOGE

renDoge is developed on the Ethereum blockchain network as one one-to-one representation of Dogecoin. The cryptocurrency was launched in January 2021 and is available for trading on LinkSwap and Uniswap. The protocol “Open” supports the movement of value between blockchains. According to CoinMarketCap, renDOGE has a market cap of $ 998,566. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $ 0.3238, an increase of 1310.42% from an all-time low. The cryptocurrency has a total supply of 3,083,733 with almost 100% in circulation.

CAT

CAT is a fan token founded by Carole Baskin. There Tiger King Star has issued the cat themed virtual coin for fans of Baskin’s Big Cat rescue (accredited sanctuary). According to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 0.1184 and is available for trading on Rally.io. It has a total supply of 15 million units with approximately 6.5 million coins in circulation.

DogeSwap

According to the developers of Dogeswap, the cryptocurrency is inspired by Dogecoin for improve the efficiency of decentralized finance and increase income from Yielfdarming. It is currently trading at $ 22.56, which represents an increase of 296.33% from an all-time low of $ 5.69. We have yet to see if it will rise again and beat its all-time high of $ 931. It is currently listed on Febox, VinDa and Uniswap. According to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $ 451,718.

MonaCoin

Founded in 2014, this cryptocurrency hit a high of $ 4.023 in April, much lower than an all-time high of $ 20.23 in 2017. cat themed coin it is apparently Japan’s national cryptocurrency payment system. You can buy this coin on FinebOX, Zaif, Bittrex, ProbIT Exchange and BitBank. It has a maximum supply of just over 105 million units, with 65 million units already in circulation. According to CoinMarketCap, Moancoin has a market cap of $ 107,735,117.86.

Conclusion

Dogecoin is one of the most revered cryptocurrencies, thanks to its huge growth potential. It is not surprising that cryptocurrency developers have resorted to cloning of digital currency to enjoy the opportunities associated with DOGE. More Dogecoin-like coins are likely to crop up in the future. How well they will perform is something we have to wait and see.