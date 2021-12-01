Shiba Inu and Dogecoin worthless, the creators of shitcoins must be arrested: the Wolf of Wall Street says so

Jordan Belfort, a well-known name in finance known to most for being the trader at the center of the film “The Wolf of Wall Street“starring DiCaprio and directed by Scorsese, he shot zero on memecoin claiming that they have no real value. At the same time, he also took issue with the so-called shitcoin, branded as “shit“(shit) and claiming that their creators should go to jail.

Belfort told The Sun Online that cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin “they have no value and no use“, nevertheless saying himself a advocate of blockchain technology. The Wolf of Wall Street also warns investors to put a lot of money into the most recent “meme coins” (which he callsshitcoin) because some they are real scams (and he understands it, ed).



On the one hand Jordan Belfort, on the other as well

“I’m a blockchain fan, but there is a lot of nonsense out there, a lot of shitty coins that are useless except to separate people from their money. You hear crazy stories of people making millions and billions, but for any such person there are 10,000 or 100,000 people taking it to that place from Shiba Inu. Not an appropriate investment “.

Belfort believes that there are people who are “taking advantage of an unregulated market“and that they should end up behind bars. Specifically, citing currencies such as MILF Coin and Yummy Coin, he stated that” unscrupulous people create coins, enter a chat room and say things that are patently illegal. They should go to jail, they have no validity. There is no way [che quelle criptovalute] will never work. “

