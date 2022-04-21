Shiba Inu blocks their owners! SHIB SHIBUSD Where’s the catch? Now, have you seen the Bitcoin thing? This is a great buy signal for Bitcoin! BTC BTCUSD

photo freepik.com

In a statement released by the Shiba Inu metaverse on Tuesday, we get information that a user’s wallet address was blacklisted for drawing a swastika on the project’s virtual lands. The message announced that the wallet would be blacklisted by the Metaverse, meaning it would never be able to participate in any area of ​​the platform. Very well done, right?

Recently in the Shiba Inu Metaverse, 36,000 of the 100,000 virtual terrains were put into play. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts who staked thousands of non-transferable Shiboshi tokens. However, three days later, members of the Shiba Inu Discord community discovered that a malicious user was bidding on land in a way that created a swastika. When news of this spread, Shiba Inu holders quickly reached into their pockets and began manipulating the terrain until they blocked their user to which it seems most Shiba Inu enthusiasts were in complete agreement.

Now, have you seen the Bitcoin thing? This is a great buy signal for Bitcoin! BTC BTCUSD

Nothing stands in the way of Bitcoin’s latest revival. Gold prices are falling slightly and the US dollar is weakening slightly on previous records. In fact, Bitcoin closed above the key level until yesterday, generating the long-awaited buy signal on the daily chart.

Sustained gains and strong performance meant a new uptrend should be coming, according to a trader who watches the bid rate on the daily time frame. The macro environment also favored Bitcoin the day after the US dollar found resistance. Bitcoin price held close to the daily close. On-chain indicators were similarly positive that day, with several of them suggesting that the sales structure is now complete.

The truth is, those who buy Bitcoin at current risk levels are more likely to reap extraordinary long-term returns.