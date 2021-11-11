Shiba Inu boom: why buying it is worthwhile

In these hours Shiba, the ShibaInu token, has skyrocketed during the last few market sessions, with its overall value exceeding 40 billion dollars. In fact, during the night the cryptocurrency recorded new strong rises and reached a market capitalization of 42 billion dollars: to make a comparison only yesterday morning it was at 28 billion.

In October, the “memecoin” – so called because it belongs to the category of cryptocurrencies that have an animal as a symbol – rose by 900 percent in less than 30 days. Since the beginning of the year, its revaluation has marked numbers that are almost impossible to write and pronounce: +35,710,244.8 percent.

On the other hand, according to the last seven days, the price increase was 152%, while in the last 24 hours it has grown by 19%. The scenario is constantly changing, but at the present time Shiba Inu is trading at $ 0.00007013 (here all the data on the cryptocurrency of the moment).

The mad race to the top and the petition for negotiations

The petition launched on Change.org where users asked Robinhood to open Shiba Inu negotiations. The collection of signatures is currently stopped at 379 thousand subscriptions, still far from the 500 thousand which represent the final goal.

No reactions from Robinhood arrived and the last tweet on Shiba dates back to last Tuesday 19 October, when he had dismissed the rumors stating that there were problems to be solved before being able to kick off the negotiations.

Around the token of the japanese dog (in turn inspired by the Dogecoin) the hype is growing more and more. A project on which the management has shown itself lukewarm for now, giving signals against the trend (here all the unknowns of the world of cryptocurrencies).

Last month – as recalled by the Bloomberg agency – Robinhood herself said she wanted to offer a portfolio of crypto asset for its customers. A clear and structured program, so that investors can freely send and receive digital currencies. Over a million people have already been on the waiting list.

A still unstable currency and Elon Musk’s tweets

Shiba Inu is currently the eighth cryptocurrency in the market, and also yesterday surpassed the same Dogecoin, which in the meantime is regaining ground. In the last 3 days it has stabilized on + 18% at $ 0.3017.

As for the other tokens, however, Bitcoin it is sold at 58,927.99 dollars, 2.87% less than at the beginning of the week, and Ethereum at 4,014.84 dollars, with a drop of 4.93%.

Even Shiba Inu itself recently showed the typical volatility of these assets. Earlier in the week it was down when Elon Musk tweeted that he doesn’t own it. He later added another post saying he bought Bitcoin, Ether and Dogecoin, which sent the memecoin further into fluctuation.