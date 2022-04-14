Shiba Inu brings unforeseen… Leash and Shiboshi NFT BLOCKED! SHIB SHIBUSD

photo freepik.com

Let’s take a look at Shiba Inu today and yesterday’s comments about how well he is doing compared to the rest of the market. Do you know what Shiboshi is? As of this morning we know that Shiboshi owners can bid on virtual parcels in Shiba Inu, specifically in the Metaverse.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

Compared to many other meme coins, the team behind Shiba Inu is trying to keep promises made to the community. Why is the Shiba Inu going up the course? This is due to the addition of the Shiba Inu to Robinhood’s app offering and the announcement of a promotional campaign for its users.

As a result, at the time of writing, Shiba Inu is the only project with the highest market capitalization in more than twenty cryptocurrencies, whose price has fallen by only 1% in the last 7 days. In the case of Bitcoin, the loss exceeded 11%, Ethereum 10% and Cardano almost 18%.

Information related to the first plots in the Shiba Inu Metaverse has been published today. It is reported that to have early access it is necessary to have LEASH or SHIBOSHI blocked. The aforementioned SHIBOSHI is of course the first NFT of the meme token ecosystem. The long-awaited event is nothing more than the opportunity to tender plots in the Shiba Inu metaverse. The auction will last for 72 hours.

Real-time chart of Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Although you must block LEASH or SHIBOSHI to participate in the auction, you must pay Ethereum for the virtual parcels. The first event will be followed by a Hodler event that will last 7 days. Only after its completion will open sales begin. The virtual world associated with the Shiba Inu ecosystem is to use SHIB, LEASH, BONE and SHIBOSHI. The creators promise to create an immersive experience that will allow users to discover, use and interact with the Shiba Inu Universe in a way that has never been seen before.