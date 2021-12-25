Shiba Inu can still be a great investment in 2022

Could investing in Shiba now help you make substantial profits in the future? Can it still be considered a good investment? Let’s find out!

The aggregate value of cryptocurrencies tripled in 2021, however, while Ethereum (ETH) e Bitcoin (BTC) take up most of this slice, none of the digital worlds have created more hype and history in 2021 than Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Shibu Inu is one of the most popular meme tokens to take off; was launched in August 2020 to compete with Dogecoin and was nicknamed ‘Doge Killer‘. Earlier this year, Shiba Inu managed to briefly overtake Dogecoin in the ranking of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization. Right now, Doge is in the lead, but will Shiba be able to overtake him again in 2022? Is Shiba still a good investment? Here is the answer to your questions.

Shiba Inu May Still Be a Great Investment for 2022 – Summary

Before continuing the article and knowing if "Shiba Inu can still be an excellent investment in 2022", you should know that it is possible to buy, hold and sell SHIB tokens on the world's leading online investment platform eToro.

Furthermore, the Copy Trading function it is one of the most appreciated by all investors, especially the less experienced, who can literally copy the investments of professional traders.

The basics of Shiba

Investing in Shiba now could help you make sizable profits in the future.

Shiba is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network. The meme coin is built on Ethereum, which means it can use smart contracts to build far more advanced applications. Shiba’s maximum supply was set at 1 quadrillion tokens, which is much higher than most cryptocurrencies. Its huge token size meant that the SHIB price was much lower than most assets with similar market capitalizations.

SHIB showed historic gains when it increased by a margin of 50,000,000% in less than a year. So how does the market value of any asset increase by such a huge margin? It is the same reason why Shiba Inu is a great investment for 2022.

Factors that make Shiba a great investment

Find out more about the aspects that could push SHIB to make a profitable investment choice.

1. High visibility

SHIB inspires passionate dog artists around the world to promote what the creators call the ‘Shiba art movement’, bringing the community into the NFT market. This makes it one of the most sought after cryptocurrencies in the United States and more cryptocurrency exchanges than ever accept and support SHIB. As a result, the total number of SHIB holders has risen to over one million.

In addition to this, celebrities also have a significant impact on the value of cryptocurrencies. Shiba Inu saw a sharp rise in prices after that Elon Musk tweeted pictures of her dog Floki. This surge has continued ever since, pushing the SHIB token to all-time highs. Musk isn’t the only celebrity supporting Shiba. Some other popular supporters include Guy Fieri And Mark Cuban. With such names behind a project, you can rest assured that it has a high chance of doing very well in the future.

2. Accessibility and safety

Various cryptocurrency exchanges have added support for SHIB, making it an easy-to-access resource. For example, the WazirX exchange, a subsidiary of Binance, one of the largest and most established cryptocurrency exchanges globally, listed Shiba Inu after Ethereum creator Vitalic Buterin donated approximately $ 1 billion worth of tokens to support containment. of Covid-19 in India.

Shortly thereafter, the coin doubled in price and has continued to rise ever since. Besides Binance, you can find SHIB tokens on Uniswap, Kukoin, Huobi Global and other multinational exchanges as well.

Listing on all of these exchanges means that users won’t have a hard time selling their coins. There will be more than one ready market. This aspect makes the token a worthwhile investment in both the long and short term.

3. Low risk investment

When Bitcoin was in its infancy, very few people had any idea what digital currencies were. Bitcoin tokens were trading at pennies per token. Those who moved to try the new venture and then bought only a few of these tokens are now millionaires, especially those who have been patient enough to hold onto the coins. At the time, it was a low-risk investment.

It’s the same case with SHIB, the meme token. It started out as a dogecoin mimicking joke, but is now charting its own path. Soon, it could simply fulfill its nickname ‘killer Dogecoin’ and end up being just as promising cryptocurrency as Bitcoin once was. Since its price is significantly low, investing in it is a low-risk investment option that you can consider.

4. Launch of Shibarium Blockchain Layer-2

The level 2 blockchain they are built on an existing blockchain framework and usually focus on reducing fees, improving scalability, or speeding up processing times associated with a network. However, because Shiba Inu’s ERC-20 token is based on the Ethereum blockchain, it ties Shiba Inu to Ethereum’s flaws: high transaction fees and potentially slow processing speeds.

The Shibarium update is expected to introduce lower fees or potentially no fees for completing transactions. This makes it critical to it game development and NFT involved in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Read also: Is it too late to invest in Shiba Inu?

SHIB vs Dogecoin: which is the best investment?

Shiba’s strong community and technical advantages make it a stellar investment option.

Investors are wondering if they should choose Shiba Inu over its rival meme coin, Dogecoin. But what sets SHIB apart from its rivals is its own ERC-20 token status. This indicates that the encryption is done on the Ethereum blockchain. As a token linked to Ethereum, Shiba Inu can participate in various decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. This feature provides Shiba Inu network users with greater real-world utility and applications.

Although both SHIB and DOGE tokens can be considered stores of value, Shiba Inu likely provides more utility to its users. Furthermore, the transition of the Ethereum network to the proof-of-stake model could also prove useful in this sense.

A reality check

While there are countless possible catalysts for this popular and promising cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu is also a volatile asset.

Some of the disadvantages of SHIB are:

1. Limited utility

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, Shibu Inu has no value outside of the cryptocurrency market. Cryptwerk Online Business Directory lists over 375 merchants worldwide who accept SHIB for payments and most of them are cryptocurrency exchanges. With its current architecture, it is no different from other digital currencies in terms of transaction fees, structure, speed, etc.

2. Volatile price

Cryptocurrency price rallies bring with them high possibilities of extreme volatility. Currencies have the potential to fall as much as they rise. If current investors and market speculators withdraw from the deal, the market will collapse.

3. No competitive advantage

Many other projects have incorporated NFTs and games into their architecture, and thus Shiba Inu offers no competitive advantage beyond the doge-based cryptocurrency category. Also, while SHIB has an excellent development team, it didn’t stand out in terms of functionality.

4. Previous Trends

Learning from historical trends, payouts that have skyrocketed in a limited period of time tend to reverse momentum and lose significantly over an equally short period.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu is not the safest investment, but it surprised its investors with surprising profits. While it can be risky, with enough luck and liquidity, its price could skyrocket again. So, if you are looking for cryptocurrencies to buy now and hold in 2022, SHIB is a good option and still represents a great investment for 2022.

Read also: Could Shiba Inu be ready for a new 2022 rally?

Shiba Inu live chart (SHIB)

