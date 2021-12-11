Shiba Inu Coin accepted on Flexa | Here’s what it means for the token

Another advance in the acceptance of Shiba Inu Coin – within a process of adoption that is proceeding at a rapid pace. Last to include in his list is Flexa, a crypto payment system that is also growing at a very rapid pace.

A good step forward, in a week that has already been the harbinger of other additions, a sign that we are still talking about meme token it doesn’t make any kind of sense now.

Shiba accepted by Flexa – payments in 25,000 stores in the USA

Shiba also comes to Flexa – that’s what it means

Despite a price action anything but exciting, actually Good news they are different. Last, in chronological order, the acceptance on Flexa, which was announced on the group’s official account.

We leave with a bang for the weekend. $ SHIB is here. Now you can use your SHIB $ for fast, scam-proof payments wherever Flexa is accepted – which includes 40,000 stores across the United States.

A service of which we already have spoken on our pages – which is booming and will increase substantially over the next few months. A big hit? Yes, even taking into account the relatively narrow list that Flexa provides. Which means that Shiba Inu Coin was regarded as one of the top token to consider.

All this while still waiting for the Keystone that could really push $ SHIB at the top – that is, that quote on Robinhood which, at least according to rumors that are becoming more and more insistent – should be factual over the next few weeks.

The future of $ SHIB, however, will be played out on something else

We were among the first to identify in the vein of crypto gaming one of the possible keystones for the whole sector. Which we also confirm for Shiba Inu, which with the recent agreement with one of the most important development houses in the world it will present itself with a game that we already anticipate as potentially very popular.

It is true that the entities will be technically separate, but that does not mean that there will be no gods very positive reflections also on the price of $ SHIB. A price that for the moment continues to struggle, in a phase of lateral movements which, however, is involving the whole sector, including Bitcoin, which is in a state of total slack, albeit ready to leave.

We reiterate our position: $ SHIB, albeit in a difficult phase, continues to find itself at the beginning of its possible growth path.