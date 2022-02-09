Shiba Inu Coin: ascent soon? | Metaverse drives LEASH crazy

Good news comes from the ecosystem of Shiba Inu Coin and in particular from the future Shiberseor the Metaverse which should revolve around this protocol.

Here comes the announcement of the next listing and auction of the plots of land of the virtual universe, which will involve closely $ LEASHthe second cryptocurrency in the ecosystem, which is driven by these news earned over 40% about 24 hours.

Some are starting to arrive juicy novelties for what concern metaverse which will be an integral part of the ecosystem of Shiba Inu Coin.

According to what was disseminated through the official blog of the group the first ones will be available shortly auctions for the plots of land in the metaverse from $ SHIBfor which $ LEASHthe second cryptocurrency of the projectwill cover a fundamental role.

There will also be an evolved queue system, which will try to avoid transactions through botwhich have already infested such initiatives, in particular as regards the world of airdrop from NFT.

To participate in this specific queue you will need to hold $ LEASHwhich will thus give priority to those who want to participate in this auction in a way fairthat is, without the classic tricks of those who can organize a botnet.

What is it specifically about?

In all likelihood you will follow the model of metaverse that we have already seen with Decentraland and also with The Sandbox. Users will be able to buy some kind of digital terrain which will take the form of a NFT and which can also be used for construction.

We remind our readers that such digital plots of land they already command very important figures in other metaverse and that given the following that the protocol Shiba Inu ha, things could follow the same fate again.

The auctions should start soon – even if we don’t have one exact date for operations. And if thehype should it stay that high, there will be a very good chance of calling $ LEASH still at excellent price levels.

Also good the passage for $ SHIBwhich being the reference cryptocurrency for the whole system he will certainly benefit from operations of this type. However, it remains to be verified what the actual involvement of the main cryptocurrency will be within the group’s future projects. Not just the metaversebut also the gaming on blockchain which will take the form before a game for mobile devices. The news that we can expect for the 2022 from $ SHIB there are many – and we will continue to tell you about them here on Cryptocurrency.it.