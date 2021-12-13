Shiba Inu Coin: Burn situation | What does it mean for $ SHIB?

What is the situation regarding the burn from Shiba Inu Coin? A few tweets from different accounts of the round yesterday created, at least in our opinion, some confusion on the issue.

Burn which – as is well known – is one of the elements of greatest interest to investors, since it would reduce the quantity from $ SHIB in circulation, exercising the usual bullish pressures accompanying this type of event. In reality there are several initiatives in this sense, of which we will talk about taking stock of the situation.

Where are we with the $ SHIB burn? Our analysis

Over 40% of Shib burned from the start: that’s what it means

The Tweet that generated some enthusiasm was that of Whale Rumors, account that has always been very close to locations from $ SHIB and of Shibarmy.

A total of 410,298,768,070,133 $ SHIB tokens (41.02988%) have been burned from the initial supply of 1 quadrillion. – Whale Rumors (@WhaleRumors) December 12, 2021

A total of 410,298,768,070,133 Shibs were burned, 41.02% of the initial supply.

An incontrovertible fact, since it is of public domain and that can be easily verified using any scanner on the network of Ethereum. Behind these burns there are also past initiatives of Vitalik Buterin and the team, with some private initiative which is trying to speed up the process.

From the Spotify playlist, which by now should be public knowledge – then moving on to what is of interest to new Apps, such as that of AskTheDoctor.com for the step count, which he promised to burnare SHIB whenever a user exceeds quota 10,000 steps per day. Initiatives are multiplying, albeit to have that sprint that everyone wishes there must be some initiative of the management team itself, which has repeatedly raised this hypothesis, reserving, however, to structure it in a more concrete and lasting way.

We can already give a clue to our readers: when and if they will switch to one own blockchain, in all likelihood $ SHIB will have the ability to manage the process with greater organicity.

NOTE: the numbers diverge slightly in terms of wallet and total. Minimal discrepancies that do not affect the overall discourse.

Meanwhile, bullish news arrives: $ SHIB accepted in more and more places

If the burn is regular, there are other news that interest the world of $ SHIB, as well as particularly attractive for those looking for ideas bullish. After being listed on Kraken, the token has also gained space thanks to its arrival as an accepted payment method on NewEgg and also on Flexa only 2 days ago. In weekend other important endorsements have arrived, confirming that the project – now much more than a meme coin – is here to stay.

Which is coupled with the majestic project for a video game, which should see the light in the next year and that could revolutionize the way of approaching for everyone Shiba Inu Coin. Something we could not even have imagined some time ago.