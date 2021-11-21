Shiba Inu Coin drives Bitcoin | New pump coming? Analyses

Shiba Inu Token roar again – or perhaps it would be appropriate to say … to bark. After two weeks of lateral and bearish movements, the most important of the themed projects Shiba back to grow in double digit, recovering a good part of the lost ground during the recent market correction.

With some hint also for Bitcoin – as we will see later in this study. A growth that has triggered purchases and again FOMO, for a token that – we talked intensely about ours official Twitter account – would deserve a little more trust.

The return of $ SHIB – for no apparent reason

What can we say about this new one bull run from Shiba Inu Coin is that, at least on paper, there are no triggering and apparent motivations. It is a movement triggered by dynamics techniques from market and a good volume of purchases that met with no resistance, bringing the token back up $ 0.00005, a symbolic altitude around which the struggle between bulls And bears.

A void on the sales side that had arisen after days of slow but incessant decline, which had begun to panic in particular those who entered this market in delay compared to the last bull run. Panic that was unjustified – if not for the trader short and very short term and which now, after this race, could begin to dissipate, bringing back the good mood and a positive sentiment.

The curious coincidence: Shib’s last bull run …

With a curious coincidence for those who look at Bitcoin, which remains the cryptocurrency that attracts the maximum attention from specialists and investors. If during the last March there bull run was triggered, almost without a shadow of a doubt, by a great rush of Dogecoin, in recent times to push the market everything and therefore also $ BTC it was right $ SHIB, with a lag of 24-48 hours.

Possible relationships: Shib leaves and Bitcoin follows, with some lag

Let it be the signal that also Bitcoin are you finally ready to recover the predictions of the last week? The day was bullish, albeit not with that force that the most optimists expected. Market conditions remain however – and this is also the case with $ SHIB, ready for a few more days of sideways moves unless the first resistances break, close to $ 0.00006.

The moment of the market continues to be complex, both for Shiba token both for Bitcoin – but some signs of optimism, also linked to the rapid reversals of the front that we have seen in the last few hours. All possible with a order book which on the main platforms continues to appear rather rarefied. Something that we will carry with us even on the weekend, in terms of uncertainty. Looking forward to some strong news for Shib, that at least according to the rumors has been cooking for some time now.

