Shiba Inu Coin: here is another listing

There are local realities of exchange which still have great relevance – and which transmit very interesting signals for Shiba Inu Coin. Let’s talk this time about Bit2Me, which announced the inclusion of $ SHIB.

Let’s talk about the most relevant exchange in Spain, which is thus added to a parterre already very full of intermediaries offering $ SHIB to its customers. A sign of the fact that talking about now meme coin it no longer makes any kind of sense.

The listing of $ SHIB also arrives on Bit2Me

Even minor exchanges continue to insert Shiba Inu Coin

The one of Shiba Inu Coin continues to be the story of a beautiful adventure. An adventure on which few would have bet in the beginning and which instead is turning out to be something absolutely incredible.

After the listing on all major cryptocurrency exchange of the world have also arrived the quotations on Bit2Me, which is the most important of the exchange operating in Spain. A perhaps belated move, but one that also signals who is extremely late on $ SHIB had to throw the sponge. A sign that the adoption of what was considered, wrongly, just the umpteenth meme coin, it is now inevitable.

Añadimos NUEVA CRIPTOMONEDA: SHIBA – $ SHIB 🎊 🐶 Por fin añadimos una de las cryptomonedas que más nos habéis pedido. Aunque su objetivo inicial was destronar a Dogecoin, la primera moneda meme, SHIBA se ha convertido en una de las 20 cryptos más grandes del mundo. pic.twitter.com/yGcX3Oc4zZ – Bit2Me (@ bit2me) December 14, 2021

Let’s add a new cryptocurrency: $ SHIB. At the end we added the cryptocurrency that you requested the most from us. With an initial goal of surpassing $ DOGE, SHIBA has become one of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization worldwide.

All this while on Monday also the Indian Unocoin he had added, along with Dogecoin, also $ SHIB. Adoption that therefore proceeds at a rapid pace despite a not brilliant moment for the entire sector and with Shiba Inu Coin which is quite far from his all-time highs.

The Spotlight on $ SHIB: What Can We Expect?

We had a boom in the twin, at least in terms of market consideration, of $ SHIB only yesterday. The general situation, however, will certainly see Bitcoin and Ethereum to be the masters, with the markets experiencing a phase of anxiety linked to the data on interest rates in the USE, which will be made public today.

To see a concrete climb will have to continue the recovery phase of $ BTC towards i $ 50,000, a threshold that is technically one step away, after last night’s race. Threshold that could be reached in a rather agile way if they were to arrive good news from FED, in his incarnation of Jerome Powell.

With the game that is already in development and with good news that could also come from the creation of one own blockchain, we are facing a future in our opinion rosy for $ SHIB, with those who have endured this phase of compression that will be able to reap some very interesting fruits in the future.

For newcomers to the crypto world, who may have approached this universe thanks to Shiba Inu Coin, it may be difficult to remain idle, but when the sea is rough, sheltering in a safe harbor may be the best choice. Patience, in the crypto world, has always rewarded.