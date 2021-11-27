Shiba Inu Coin: here’s the videogame

Finally here we are. As per announced programs just over 24 hours ago, Shytoshi Kusama confirmed the start of work for a video game which will be based on Shiba Inu Coin.

The announcement came through the Medium official of one of the most popular virtual faces of the entire protocol – and although the market continues to be static it has certainly helped to bring some attention back to the world of $ SHIB.

Let’s start with the development – big names in the sector are already involved

A good situation for to enter on $ SHIB? The price is still quite low and we could have an important window to enter the market for those who operate in the medium and long term. We can find $ SHIB on the crypto note eToro platform – go here to receive a free demo account with $ 100,000 virtual capital – account that allows us to invest with tools fintech cutting edge.

There are indeed the CopyTrader – 1-click copy system – which also allows you to spy on how the best are moving. Alternatively we also have i CopyPortfolios – crypto baskets with the best assets inside. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

Lots of announcements in one post – here’s what’s coming to $ SHIB

Shytoshi Kusama he was certainly not greedy for tantalizing details in his Medium post. First of all, there is the confirmation of contact with a house AAA – which in the jargon of the game development world means of high end. According to what has always been reported by Kusama – it would be a development house that he would collaborate with Warner Bros And Disney, although the name, for now, remains covered by NDA.

The name of the consultant who will help has also been indicated Shiba Inu Coin to manage a process that will not be easy. It is about William David Volk – relevant figure in the video game development sector and historical figure of Activision.

Two not bad announcements – which will help bring the right enthusiasm back to a cryptocurrency that unfortunately is in a complex phase of its existence. A complex phase that could be reversed by news of this type.

What kind of game will it be?

According to what can be deduced from the long post by Shytoshi Kusama, we will start with an App for smartphone, what that will force the group also to other types of routes. That is to some kind of move in the sense of formalization of the group and its structure, including brand management.

We will therefore, at least as regards the management of the App / game of a group legally separated from the decentralized world yes $ SHIB, with the promise of Shytoshi what part of the proceeds can also be used to make burn from $ SHIB And $ LEASH.

On this situation – to which second Shytoshi the group would be forced – we will certainly have a way to come back later, when things become clearer and when the group actually makes the first moves for some sort of legal recognition.

Metaverse or not?

Let’s face it clearly: everyone expects some sort of metaverse, a virtual universe in which to play with $ SHIB and with operations recorded on the future blockchain owned by the group.

Shytoshi Kusama he said he was quite disappointed with the operation of Facebook, which would put the hat on a concept and a term that are actually owned by everyone. After that, he underlined how something in this sense could arise from the fusioen of Shibarium with the game related to Shiboshi, L’Incubator and other types of initiatives that the group will launch in the coming months. We will talk about Oshiverse, a concept to which, however, we will need to return to it in the future.

When will the game come out?

A little note for our passionate readers of Shiba Inu Coin. These processes are long, take months to even get a first working beta and starting to have little patience right now can be counterproductive.

On the table there is already a production manager, the commitment of a group that can count on billionaire substances and a will described in detail by one of the most important representatives of the ecosystem. Something has moved, even important – and probably never before seen in the world of cryptocurrencies.