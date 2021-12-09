Shiba Inu Coin is on Bitstamp!

Shiba Inu Token strikes again. Now also Bitstamp – to be precise yesterday – confirms that the listing from $ SHIB at their platforms. A further step forward for the adoption – among investors and traders – of the cryptocurrency which, although it is still considered a meme by many, actually has a lot to offer even outside of rapid speculation.

All this in an uninspiring price context, with Bitcoin which is in a phase of relative weakness and which is thus compressing the potential growth of other protocols and tokens as well.

Bitstamp will quote $ SHIB daily. But there are other surprises

The low price – in addition to the different bullish news of the last few days – looks like a good chance, particularly for those on the hunt for investments medium and long term. With the eToro professional crypto-platform – go here to get a free trial account with $ 100,000 virtual capital – ideal intermediary also for those looking for tools automatic trading.

With this broker we can invest with the CopyTrader – copy system of investors with the best returns, or to spy on their every move on the market even on $ SHIB – or we can opt for CopyPortfolios, crypto baskets for those who prefer an attitude diversified on this market. They are enough for us $ 50 to switch to a real account.

Shiba Inu Coin arrives on Bitstamp

Shiba Inu Coin will officially arrive on BitStamp. This is what emerged yesterday through a tweet on the official account of the group, which we report below.

Christmas comes early this year! See what awaits you under the tree. Four new cryptocurrencies arrive from Bitstamp in the coming days. $ PERP, $ DYDX, $ SHIB and $ GALA.

A very interesting selection, with the top two cryptocurrencies being related to the world of the Decentralized Finance and trading, with the last of the four, $ GALA, which we have had the opportunity to talk about several times on our pages, and which is linked to the world of crypto gaming. A parterre of great thickness – which strengthens, if there was a need, it status from Shiba Inu Coin which is different from that of meme coin as many keep repeating.

Surprises also on the Robinhood front?

Surprises also arrive from the front of Robinhood – which for weeks was considered to be one step away from the listing of $ SHIB. Rumors that we also had and that we have published – which have very reliable sources as much as they are confidential.

Back on the question too The Moon, a very popular Twitter account that once again reiterates the rumors that they would like to be listed on Robinhood. What is certain is that the car for the listing of $ SHIB has already activated and that regardless Technical Problems that may have arisen, there seems to be little doubt about the issue by now.

Another situation strongly bullish – even if perhaps not in the super-short period, and an unequivocal sign that $ SHIB it is much more than what many suspect. This is also confirmed by the start of the works with a popular Australian development house regarding the creation of the game which will have the ecosystem of SHIB.

While the current price may seem unsatisfactory, there is no reason to declare the premature death of this protocol. On the contrary, he really has a lot to put on the table – and that he will have to try to navigate a sea impetuous like that of today on the world of cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin and all other major protocols for marketcap on the market.