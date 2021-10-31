Shiba Inu Coin Is Scary | The success of SHIB that everyone fears

+ EDITORIAL CRIPTOVALUTA.IT + Our classic Sunday appointment can only speak – this week – of Shiba Inu Coin, the crypto protocol that has grown beyond the 75% week after week and which has also become part of the top 10 by capitalization (with some questions to be reviewed also on this regard).

A project that deserves our Sunday study also because, in all likelihood, it is on these pages that you heard about it. speak for the first time, since we were the first, at least in Italy, to follow the project.

Sunday editorial entirely aimed at the success of Shiba Inu Coin… rise that everyone fears….

Coinmarketcap, Business Insider and beyond: $ SHIB’s eventful week

The last week of $ SHIB will definitely switch to history not only of this cryptocurrency, but more generally of the sector. For the first time we have among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by capitalization two meme coin and very important capital that has been poured into protocols that, at least among purists, should not have a raison d’etre. It was also the week that he discovered the nerve of the press and specialized and non-specialized services, which have strung together a series of bad figures, which sent Shiba Token fans into a rage.

Without any kind of notice on Coinmarketcap – which is the most used site in the world to follow the quotes of the main cryptocurrencies, linked to Binance – increased the reported amount of $ SHIB existing. Which triggered a whole series of conspiracy theories, which found it easy to spread social network. There are those who have talked about manipulation by the protocol managers, who have chatted about rug pull more articulate and those who still accused the investors of the last hour of being gods fools. All then returned when one of the most important accounts of the ecosystem $ SHIB clarified Coinmarketcap’s position. A was made error, which would be in the process of being resolved by the group’s engineers.

#ShibArmy, we have not stopped working to make sure @CoinMarketCap provides answers in regards to the circulation issue, as reported earlier by many. Update: A bug caused by their engineering team’s migration to a new infrastructure is causing the circulation figures to be off. pic.twitter.com/KxCGg7QTeq – Shib (@Shibtoken) October 28, 2021

Crypto.com with the double campaign

We also talked of the recent commitment of Crypto.com, which first launched a campaign to win Shiboshi and $ SHIB, then launched a survey on Twitter which is already among the most popular of the week.

ShibArmy, should we add #SHIB as a payment method for Crypto.com Pay?

This is the internal payment service of Crypto.com, of which we have extensively on these pages and which would help – and a lot – the use of $ SHIB outside the purely speculative circuits. Voting will be open all day today.

The wallet issue – Business Insider’s big mistake

Business Insider it is a very reputable publication and with some certainty reputation in the world of finance. But when it deals with cryptocurrencies, does not always offer the best of itself. The recent article sent online – and then completely revised – accused the network of Shiba Inu Coin to be in the hands, for over 70% of the supply, of less than 10 accounts.

This would also be technically true, were it not that the first account, easily searchable on Etherscan, is actually the protocol burn account, which has ~ 50% of the $ SHIB never produced and therefore can never be recovered.

One could argue, as one of our attentive readers has already done, that in any case the former 10 accounts have a very relevant part of the $ SHIB remained in circulation, but here too some precision must be made.

In the first 10 we have 3 exchanges, that is Binance, Crypto.com And Huobi, whose $ SHIB held they belong to thousands of people who keep them, through these platforms, in their portfolios. These are therefore very important sums, but which actually refer to individuals different, albeit technically grouped within the same wallet. The situation can be easily verified via Etherscan.

The one of Business Insider was a full blown fool, with the online newspaper running for cover, correcting and apologizing. End of story and another plus point for Shiba Token.

Even on Instagram MCC speaks ill of Shib …

Marco Camisani Calzolari, responding to a user who asked him for opinions on shib, he replied by defining the coin equal to “online casino“.

Cryptocurrency.it immediately stigmatized the thing in a tweet, well aware that, offending entire sectors by “non-experts” certainly does not honor these gentlemen …

Yes, it’s really true, Shib has become such a significant media phenomenon, that in the end, whether you talk about it badly or well, the important thing is that you do it. The alleged internet gurus, who talk badly about it, maybe they are doing it just because shib is taking on so much relevance and popularity?

Investments, risk and games: $ SHIB needs a serious discussion

We close our Sunday editorial by also pointing out the speeches they are focusing on ludopathy and other very complex issues concerning the world of investments (and not just that of cryptocurrencies). Issues that should be approached with more seriousness and not with the lightness of an online comment.

Yes, trading on assets of this type is risky, the other side of the coin of the incredible returns recorded in recent days. Yes, these are not suitable operations for everyone and we should carefully evaluate investments that are too large. But no, we are at least in our opinion distant from gamble, like many analysts and many private individuals, perhaps burned by having missed the train, have said and written.

$ SHIB will it keep its status, or maybe not. The fact is that for months he has denied point by point what his detractors said. All this in a market that has been anything but brilliant during the last week, except for the huge one performance from Ethereum, also this partly driven by $ SHIB.