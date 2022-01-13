Shiba Inu Coin listed on Bitso

Very busy day for Shiba Inu Coin, not exactly in a brilliant phase of the market in recent weeks, but it is roaring again (or perhaps it would be better to say barking) thanks to two announcements.

The first, actually yet to be confirmed, is the arrival on Robinhood, which was released by the popular finance account @zerohedge on Twitter, the second is about one concrete quotation at one of the most important exchanges in South and Central America.

Bitso adds Shib to its list

The concrete reality is Bitso, even if there are already those who dream …

The concrete news of the two is the arrival of Shiba Inu Coin on Bitso, the most popular exchange in South and Central America, which our readers will already know as sponsor of San Paolo a few days ago, within a partnership that will also allow the Brazilian team to accept payments in $ SHIB (now) and in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

It is a important step for the acceptance of Shiba Inu Coin in a rapidly growing market and which will thus have a reliable and well-known contact person for the purchase and sale of token.

However, this is not the only news that excited the minds yesterday afternoon, the afternoon that he saw $ SHIB return stably above i $ 0.00003. Because to push – and a lot – on the price was a Tweet from Zerohedge, one of the most followed accounts dedicated to finance and economics in the world, crypto and otherwise.

SHIBA INU ROBINHOOD LISTING SAID TO COME AS EARLY IN FEB this is about 6 months too late – zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 12, 2022

Shiba Inu’s listing on Robinhood is said to be ready in part of February. He is about 6 months late.

With a reference to the fact that Robinhood, delaying operations so much, he missed one of the most important trains of the crypto world of the 2021. A train that could certainly start again, but it is difficult for it to generate the incredible volumes seen in the previous year. Volumes that for the platforms investment means earnings. All this within a second part of the year for that Robinhood it was very unsatisfactory.

Shib keeps going: will he be able to fly again?

Shib confirms that the game did not end in 2021. The arrival of Bitso among exchange that support the trading of $ SHIB is a signal of a 2022 started off on the right foot, whether or not you arrive as told by Zerohedge also Robinhood.

There are many news in the pipeline, from DAO for protocol management until the much more awaited game that is already in development. News that will certainly have an appreciable effect on the price of the token.