Shiba Inu coin named the new Bitcoin! Where to buy Shiba Inu coin? SHIB BTC Elon Musk Sparks Dogecoin Sell-Off DOGE DOGEUSD

photo freepik.com

Shiba Inu investors are hopeful that the price of the Shiba Inu token will reach 1 cent in 2022. However, the Shiba Inu had been resurrected 60 times in 6 months. The Shiba Inu dog meme cryptocurrency took center stage after its launch as investors looked for the next Bitcoin to invest in, but the real push came in May of last year when it surged 2405% in just three days. The rally was mainly due to an interview by Elon Musk in which he called Dogecoin a hustle, leading to a Dogecoin sell-off and Shiba Inu buying again.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

Meme cryptocurrency prices are reactive to Elon Musk’s tweets

Meme cryptocurrency prices are so reactive to Elon Musk’s tweets that they spiked after the CEO of Tesla tweeted a photo of a Shiba Inu puppy in a Tesla vehicle on Oct. 4. Other similar currencies such as Dogecoin and Shiba Floki met a similar fate. But really, why should we choose Shiba Inu? Shiba Inu have not made much progress in 2022 and the price has hovered slightly above $0.00002 for most of the year. However, one should not ignore the Shiba Inu historical facts. In 2021, this meme coin shot up by 45,000,000%. The current situation may not be favorable for the rise of this coin, but the fact that once the situation improves, investors can buy Shib tokens again cannot be ignored.

Real-time chart of Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

The increased trust in the Shiba Inu ecosystem can also be considered as one of the reasons why the Shiba should be part of a long-term investment.

There has been news of Ethereum whales buying Shiba Inu tokens in bulk. The whales are the ones that own a large number of cryptocurrencies. If Ethereum whales are switching to Shiba Inu, it is evidence of increased trust in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The fact that the Shiba Inu developers are turning the coin into more than just a Meme Token is drawing the big whales to it. This year, this meme coin is believed to launch a layer 2 scaling solution and also enter the world of the metaverse.