Shiba Inu coin named the new Bitcoin? Will SHIB be the new gold… Because the value of Bitcoin will fall below 35K dollars BTCUSD BTC SHIBUSD Dogecoin killer nothing… DOGE DOGEUSD

photo freepik.com

Although Bitcoin and Ethereum account for a considerable part of this nominal increase in the value of the crypto market in the last two years, their large investors such as Shiba Inu have really attracted retail interest in the field of digital currencies. This raises the question of whether Shiba Inu may be the next value equivalent to gold.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

In a typical year, the highest-yielding non-micro-cap publicly traded stocks will likely gain 2,000%, or maybe a little more. Last year, the Shiba Inu delivered what may be the biggest annual gain we’ve ever seen from an investable asset. Dogecoin’s self-proclaimed killer has proven much more important, despite harsh criticism and negative analysis from investors. The Shiba Inu coin produced massive gains in 2021 and stunned the crypto market with skyrocketing gains.

The most obvious reason the Shiba Inu was unstoppable in 2021 was due to their increased visibility.

As the token climbed the ranks in popularity and market capitalization, so did its market liquidity and investor community. Shiba Inu celebrated their growing community in 2021 when they surpassed one million. In fact, it became the most searched cryptocurrency in 2021, surpassing Bitcoin and some other major cryptocurrencies. The launch of decentralized exchange ShibaSwap in July also helped their cause.

Currently, it seems that the demand for Bitcoin from retail investors has decreased in recent months, at least according to data from Google Trends.

The number of queries on the world’s largest search engine generally shows the behavior of smaller investors, who tend to arrive on the scene in the midst of major bull runs. This was the case in late 2017 when Bitcoin skyrocketed to its then ATH by roughly $20,000.