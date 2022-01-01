Shiba Inu Coin Revolution | The first info on the Doggy DAO arrive

The new blog / information center from Shiba Inu Coin starts with a bang. We had already talked about it on pages of Criptovaluta.it and today we are finally ready to comment on the first one news official that is published there.

We talk about Doggy DAO, or rather of the definitive governance that the protocol should achieve in the next year, postponing control in the hands of the community and the holders. At the same time, this will free the developers of decision-making responsibilities that are now too burdensome for a project of this scale.

Doggy DAO – this will be one of the novelties of $ SHIB for 2022

Shiba Inu Coin leaves for DOGGY DAO

The DAO have been one of the hot topics of the 2021 and will continue to be so throughout 2022, both for the interesting legal implications they can offer, and because they are the definitive possibility for a truly decentralized management of projects on blockchain.

This – as was also remarked during yesterday’s Shiba AMA – will be one of the fundamental steps for the project, which is now confirmed through a long post on the new official communication center of the project. Project that will take place starting from phase 1, which will serve to establish the foundations for the future development of the project.

First Phase DOGGY DAO

The one that on the official website of Shib is defined DAO 1 beta. It will be a fundamental step, with voting power that it will be based, it seems, on $ BONE and that will see the first steps towards decision-making decentralization. The focus will be on the transfer of power immediately into the hands of the holder, with decisions that will be fundamental, the staff itself reminds us, for the growth of Dex ecosystem.

Subsequently we will move on to the creation of a list with the 50 top pairs for liquidity and volumes on ShibaSwap, so as to allow users to evaluate the projects on which to vote. A situation of this type will allow, once again according to those who are planning the steps, to push the projects, including external ones, to offer liquidity for their couples. Which will allow ShibaSwap to increase volumes and also utility.

A process that in phase 2 will lead to a selection of 30 pairs – with a system that will be a strong incentive to staking also by $ BONE, taking advantage of the competition between projects to achieve the final result.

Still all in progress, but it’s great news

It is a project that has been outlined in outline and which will have to be implemented in the smallest details and the outcome of which will largely depend on the participation of the community and also of external projects.

However, at least in our opinion, it will be a fundamental step for the future evolutions of $ SHIB, in particular to shake off the reputation of meme token which today, even in the light of these possible innovations, has no more raison d’etre.