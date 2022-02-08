Shiba Inu Coin rises again – will it end?

Double pump on the market for Shiba Inu Coinwhich recovers very interesting price levels and which continues a race that brought the token $ SHIB above altitude 0.00003 $.

Important race, with a fundamentally weak trigger, which confirms that the conditions were actually mounting to recover more interesting price levels regardless of what the situation was outside of the chain.

Shiba Inu Coin flies: our analysis to understand what is happening

$ SHIB boom, nearly doubling its price in 48 hours

The boom is one of the important ones, even for a protocol like Shiba Inu Coin, which over time has accustomed us to sudden changes of direction, both upwards and downwards. All at the end of one long phase of contractionwhere is it Shiba but also the others meme coin and token they paid a very high price.

For some analysts, the first part of the race was triggered by the relatively veiled announcements of the arrival in the future of a public testnet for Shibariumwhich will be a kind of layer 2 which will allow the entire ecosystem to have lower fees and faster goals. Which could certainly be true, but which does not rationally justify the great race this protocol has undergone.

It is more reasonable to think that good news is part of an overall very positive movement for the entire sector, with Bitcoin which is back close to altitude $ 45,000 And Ethereum which is instead stably above i $ 3,100.

All this always taking into account the effect multiplier that $ SHIB has practically always, since it tends to amplify market trends, both for good and for bad.

Can the news coming in 2022 support such growth?

Difficult to say for now, even if i target price on $ SHIB however, they are positive both in the short term and in the long term. A growth of 20% and more day by day it will be difficult to sustain, but it would be sustainable for any other type of protocol.

However, this is not necessarily the peak. Self $ SHIB should it actually find good support around the odds it is trading at now, the bases for a further token run, perhaps sustained over time.

After all, of novelty bullish there are several, starting with the expected video gameto the consequent commitment in metaverse on chain and other important news also in terms of layer 2. Regardless of the detractors of the protocol, who sometimes also have excellent reasons, a $ SHIB however, the ability to have astonished and to amaze must be recognized.