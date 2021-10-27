Shiba Inu could overtake Dogecoin after SHIB’s 700% rally in October

On October 27, Shiba Inu (SHIB) continued its climb to a new all-time high $ 0.000065 before plotting a correction.

SHIB gained more than 35% to beat the previous ATH at $ 0.000050, according to data from Binance. The recent upside has pushed the token’s yields since the beginning of the month to around 726%, making it the fifth best performing cryptocurrency in the last quarter of 2021.

SHIB’s gains in October had dropped to 606% after a correction from an all-time high, but remained well above its competitors in the top crypto rankings, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana. (SOL).

Top 5 cryptocurrencies in terms of earnings in October. Source: Messari

However, SHIB’s formidable performance stands out particularly against its rival meme token, Dogecoin (DOGE), whose earnings since the beginning of the month are only around 8%. In addition, Shiba Inu’s market cap reached $ 25.2 billion, in 11th place, behind Dogecoin in 10th with $ 32.7 billion.

Is SHIB copying DOGE’s bull run?

Shiba Inu was launched in 2020 strongly inspired by Dogecoin, an ironic cryptocurrency born in 2013 represented by the Japanese dog breed. Eight years after its launch, Dogecoin’s popularity has emerged alongside its use in sports team payments, AMC cinemas, and as a speculative investment vehicle thanks to the social media endorsement of Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO.

In the first five months of 2021, DOGE’s price experienced an incredible bullish boom, gaining over 15,000% driven by a retail frenzy. On May 8, the quintessential meme token hit a new all-time high at $ 0.76, and subsequently lost more than 68% to $ 0.23 at the time of writing.

DOGE / USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

Overall, Dogecoin has faced extreme trends over the past 12 months, starting with a long period of consolidation followed by a prolonged bullish breakout and a huge price correction.

It seems that Shiba Inu price trends followed the example of Dogecoin’s consolidation and breakout phases, as the chart of SHIB / USDT shows.

SHIB / USDT daily chart with Dogecoin’s three phases. Source: TradingView

A Dogecoin-like 1,500% boom in the Shiba Inu market places the long-term target near $ 0.00013500. However, the fractal also warns of massive periodic corrections towards the 20-day (green) exponential moving average support as the price rises.

Since the beginning of October, Shiba Inu’s dominance in the cryptocurrency market has increased from 0.16% to 0.91%. On the contrary, in the same period Dogecoin’s share decreased from 1.5% to a minimum of 1.20%.

The basic macros of SHIB

Joe Wiesenthal, editor of Bloomberg Marketts, he pointed out that Shiba Inu has “advanced smart contract capabilities”Which make Dogecoin’s network better:

“You can check out Shibaswap, a decentralized Uniswap-like exchange for the SHIB community. It has NFT, liquidity mining, everything. Dogecoin, on the other hand, has none of this at the moment. “

As Cointelegraph reported, Shiboshis Social Club’s Monday launch may have contributed to SHIB’s recent price rally. This online community rewards people who own non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Shiba Inu called Shiboshis with exclusive benefits.

Retail traders appear to be the main cause of Shiba Inu’s speculative bull run, and a recent Bacancy Technology study revealed that the term received 2.8 million searches on Google in 2021, ranking third after Bitcoin and Ethereum.

In comparison, the search volume for Dogecoin is in sixth position.

Meanwhile, a Change.org petition asking Robinhood to list the SHIB token on its zero-fee trading app has amassed more than 500,000 signatures. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday that the company is considering adding new coins to its services, without mentioning the names.

This may have pushed Shiba Inu’s price to an all-time high on Wednesday, further signaling strong retail interest in the meme token.

“Memes have value and in 2021 they were an investable thesis,“Crypto derivatives exchange FTX, director of OTC and institutional sales, Jonathan Cheesman, explained to Bloomberg, adding:

“Tokens with lower dollar prices are attractive to retail traders.”

Related: Shiba Inu faces slump with SHIB’s 574% rally in October near exhaustion

According to Ben Caselin, director of research and strategy at crypto exchange AAX, traders at SHIB should be very careful due to excessive speculation, citing previous patterns according to which the token “it will lose much of its value”Disputed by other meme projects.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.