Shiba Inu denounced by Amazon! SHIB War of Amazon, eBay and Coinbase NFT, now what?

photo freepik.com

The CEO of Amazon recently revealed details about his relationship with Bitcoin and NFTs and reported on the company’s plans regarding these two factors. The truth, however, may disappoint crypto supporters. Amazon emphasized that the cryptocurrency market will be even bigger and that non-tradable tokens will appear on Amazon over time.

The introduction of cryptocurrency payments by Amazon would be another big step for digital assets. Some time ago, the company’s spokesperson announced that Amazon will not introduce payments in Bitcoin. The CEO’s latest statements show that nothing has changed on this matter.

Although the president of Amazon believes in cryptocurrencies, it does not make sense to add a new payment mechanism for now. At Amazon they are nowhere near adding cryptocurrencies as a payment mechanism in their retail business, although they continue to see cryptocurrencies as assets that will overexploit the market.

Amazon, when asked about Bitcoin or NFTs, denied owning or being interested in those assets

Amazon, on the other hand, when asked about Bitcoin or NFTs, denied owning or being interested in those assets. However, he emphasized that in the future, Amazon may decide to introduce non-tradable tokens. However, it can be assumed that since eBay is considering introducing cryptocurrency payments, the giant created by Jeff Bezos will sooner or later decide to take a similar step. Currently, the most anticipated platform for trading non-exchangeable tokens is Coinbase NFT.

