News

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum: who will grow the most by 2022?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Each week Benzinga conducts a survey to find out what excites or interests traders most, or their thoughts on managing and building their personal portfolios.

This week we asked more than 1,000 Benzinga visitors the following question about cryptocurrency investments: by the end of the year, who will grow the most among Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)?

  • Shiba Inu: 48.6%
  • Dogecoin: 29.3%
  • Ethereum: 22.1%

Shiba Inu received much of the support from traders and investors in this week’s study; Compared to Shiba Inu, respondents were less confident about the short-term price movement of both Dogecoin and Ethereum.

Shiba Inu, the Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token, was trading around $ 0.00002664 at the time of publication and has surged 216% in the last week.

Loading...
Advertisements

Dogecoin was trading around $ 0.243, down 3.4% in the past five sessions; Meanwhile, Litecoin posted modest gains for the past five days, up 3.5% to $ 179.80.

For the uninitiated, Shiba Inu is a canine-themed cryptocurrency inspired by Dogecoin; the token leverages Ethereum’s strong network and plans to become a vibrant DeFi ecosystem.

This study was conducted by Benzinga in October 2021 and includes responses from a diverse population of adults aged 18 and over.

Participation in the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects the results collected from over 1,000 adults.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
640
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
509
News

Cinema, all films out in October
420
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
364
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
346
News

Kylie Jenner posts cute photos of new dog Kevin: ‘My Boy’ 2021: Planet Witch
320
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
286
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
274
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
263
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top