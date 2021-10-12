Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum: who will grow the most by 2022?

Each week Benzinga conducts a survey to find out what excites or interests traders most, or their thoughts on managing and building their personal portfolios.

This week we asked more than 1,000 Benzinga visitors the following question about cryptocurrency investments: by the end of the year, who will grow the most among Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)?

Shiba Inu: 48.6%

Dogecoin: 29.3%

Ethereum: 22.1%

Shiba Inu received much of the support from traders and investors in this week’s study; Compared to Shiba Inu, respondents were less confident about the short-term price movement of both Dogecoin and Ethereum.

Shiba Inu, the Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token, was trading around $ 0.00002664 at the time of publication and has surged 216% in the last week.

Dogecoin was trading around $ 0.243, down 3.4% in the past five sessions; Meanwhile, Litecoin posted modest gains for the past five days, up 3.5% to $ 179.80.

For the uninitiated, Shiba Inu is a canine-themed cryptocurrency inspired by Dogecoin; the token leverages Ethereum’s strong network and plans to become a vibrant DeFi ecosystem.

This study was conducted by Benzinga in October 2021 and includes responses from a diverse population of adults aged 18 and over.

Participation in the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects the results collected from over 1,000 adults.