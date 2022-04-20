Shiba Inu exceeded the amounts of Easter! Dogecoin improves indescribably in these last hours… Cardano puts everything in doubt! ADA DOGE SHIB SHIBUSD ADAUSD DOGEUSD

photo freepik.com

The improvements in Dogecoin are very evident and they simply bring joy to the investor who is aware of its daily evolution. While on the other hand, Shiba Inu and Cardano would be in the same improvement process, their profit percentages during the last 24 hours are increasing more with the passing of the minutes.

Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – Retrieving My Shiba During the Week

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency had for April 19 at 7:40 am, a value of $0.00002505. And as part of this 24-hour analysis, today at 7:30 am a total value of $0.00002528.

The statistics would have started a bit weak, where the first amounts would have values ​​in red but not at high magnitudes as we were previously seeing. With the passing of the hours, at 1:00 pm, the rise in values ​​would begin, which would exceed the initial amount of this analysis, thus being postponed until the current time. The current figures for the day would be somewhat low compared to the week, but redeemable compared to other days ago, these final results give a (+0.96%) earnings from the first hour of analysis.

The lowest amount happened around 11:34 am yesterday, where the figures would be in the $0.00002492. On the other hand, its highest amount would be reflected at 16:10 pm, with a value of $0.00002556.



Current Shiba Inu 24 hour chart

Analysis of the day of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency – Dogecoin once again surprises the investing public with the amounts obtained today

Regarding the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, for yesterday at 7:30 am, it had a value of $0.14. And as of today, April 20, at 7:30 am, it had a total value of $0.145.

Dogecoin, like Shiba, would have started off on the wrong foot, obtaining low but not so alarming amounts. Just arriving at 1:00 pm, the first rises of the day would be seen, with small amounts but maintaining a positive gap during its statistics. The amounts would have stabilized completely until the current time, but even so, there were two moments in which the values ​​had suddenly risen amounts, the most notable one began today at 5:40 am where it is still maintained with the amounts at that level. And it is for this reason that these results give a (+4.04%) of figures won, from the early hours of yesterday to the current amounts.

At 9:19 am yesterday, their amounts would be approximately $0.1395 and considering the lowest value reached during the 24 hours. While for today, in the early hours of the morning, 6:34 am, we would have the number of $0.1453 marking the highest value in a range of one day.



Dogecoin current chart for 24 hours

Analysis of the day of the Cardano cryptocurrency – The evolution of this cryptocurrency is very interesting.

For yesterday, the Cardano cryptocurrency at the specific time of 7:34 am had a reference amount in $0.9315. And for today at 7:30 am it presents a value in $0.9422.

Unlike the other two cryptocurrencies mentioned in this analysis, Cardano from the first minutes started with its values ​​below, not exactly low in magnitude, but below average. And everything would start to take a sudden turn from 1:00 pm yesterday, until the last minute today. The current figures of Cardano would become one of the highest during the week, but not of the month and that is why with this final result, a percentage of profits would be attached in (+ 1.51%) from the hours taken as reference for the analysis.

Your highest amount within a 24-hour radius would be at 5:15 p.m. with a total of $0.9546. While its lowest value occurred yesterday at 9:44 am, with a total of $0.9284.



Current Cardano chart for 24 hours