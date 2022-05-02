Shiba Inu fever as close as tulip fever?… SHIB SHIBUSD Terra Luna rejected by platforms… No more investment in Terra Luna?

photo freepik.com

Shiba Inu at the moment the most popular cryptocurrency in the UK according to Google Trends. The latter shows which assets are dominant in each country, as well as the trends of citizens of different countries. However, the results are not so clear and Bitcoin has a lot of competition, also among much smaller assets.

Bitcoin is still the most popular cryptocurrency in Europe, but it has increasingly strong competition, with the western part of the continent preferring Shiba Inu. Ethereum turned out to be the third most popular cryptocurrency in Europe, right after Bitcoin and Shiba Inu. The interest in digital assets is constantly growing, but the market has been dominated by the most popular tokens.

Shiba Inu dominates in the UK and France while Bitcoin is the favorite cryptocurrency in Germany and Poland. In fact, Shiba Inu is the most searched cryptocurrency on the Internet in countries like Great Britain, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Italy, Ukraine, and Russia. Also, in the last 12 months, the Shiba Inu token has gained in popularity, overtaking Bitcoin in Russia and the UK.

Bitcoin obviously remains the most popular cryptocurrency in Europe, for Germans, Belgians, Poles, Norwegians, Finns, Lithuanians, Slovaks and some of the Balkan nations. Ethereum, although it still dominates in the area of ​​decentralized finance, came in third place in this ranking, attracting the interest of citizens mainly from Sweden, the Czech Republic, Latvia, and Slovenia.

Now, what about cryptocurrencies like Cardano? Cardano was next, taking fourth place, with countries like Andorra, the Netherlands, and Bulgaria showing strong interest in the token. However cryptocurrencies like Terra Luna, for example, look a long way from what is going to be a good picture… The supply of Terra LUNA, the token of the Terra blockchain, fell to an all-time low on Tuesday. It is a move to support the price, which is seen by cryptocurrency analysts as an indicator of the project’s popularity despite lingering concerns about its durability.