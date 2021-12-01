Shiba Inu gains popularity in India but is declining today

Early Wednesday morning Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) had a daily decline of 4.9% to $ 0.00004563.

The movements

Over the past seven days SHIB has gained 16.19%; the 24-hour trading volumes of the self-declared killer of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) observed a 14.87% increase to $ 7.4 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In the last 24 hours SHIB was down 5.56% compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and lost 11.22% up Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

In the last 90 days SHIB has gained 533.56%, while in the last 30 it has left 48.4% on the ground.

Shiba Inu rose to an all-time high of $ 0.00008845 in October; at the time of publication, SHIB was down 46.55% from this level.

Why is it moving?

SHIB declined despite major digital assets on the market rising at the time of publication, with the global cryptocurrency market capitalization plunging 2.84% to $ 2.640 billion.

Also at the time of publication, SHIB was the third most cited cryptocurrency on Twitter with 2,291 tweets, according to data from Cointrendz; the token was also trending on CoinMarketCap.

Several factors contributed to SHIB’s momentum this week, including its listing by Kraken, a major cryptocurrency exchange.

This week the coin reached one million users; another factor that has played in Shiba Inu’s favor is the partnership for a non-fungible token-based game involving an executive of Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI).

Previously, Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) said it will add SHIB as a payment method.

Meanwhile, SHIB was the top trending coin in India, while in October it was the most talked about cryptocurrency on Twitter globally, according to data from ICO Analytics.

Read also: Ethereum and Shiba Inu eclipse Bitcoin and Dogecoin