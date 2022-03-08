Shiba Inu has just been hunted by one of the whales! SHIB as a sweet tooth

photo freepik.com

The largest cryptocurrency whales are refocusing their attention on the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency and a number of altcoins related to the decentralized finance market. As we have seen, the 100 largest whales on the Ethereum network still prefer Shiba Inu to Dogecoin.

Shiba Inu was created in response to the success of Dogecoin, the original cryptocurrency based on the image of the Japanese Shiba Inu dog. Currently, however, Shiba Inu is more popular than Dogecoin, at least among the top 100 cryptocurrency wallets. It is the tenth most purchased token among the 100 largest whales in the last seven days. At the same time, in the aforementioned group, shiba inu is, on average, the third largest token in terms of holdings in the portfolio.

Dogecoin DOGE Analysis

What about Dogecoin, how quiet and behind it has been staying? What has been happening are the more and more frequent drops rewarded with increases that are too weak to allow Dogecoin to recover its positions in the cryptocurrency ranking. We see Dogecoin right now at $0.1195. Do you know how far her climbs go? We are not referring to a 0.09% rise in the last 24 hours, and a 9.97% fall in the last 7 days. Those are the movements that offer results of about $15,871,491,112 of last hours market capitalization and about $517,515,784 of last hours market volume.

Shiba Inu SHIB Analysis

Shiba Inu we bought it for about 0.00002338 dollars. Do you know their most important data of the last hours? Keep an eye on the market capitalization, which is around $12,856,274,786, and the market volume of approximately $866,258,075. Right now, Binance Coin shows us its latest increases of 2.28%, which on a larger scale, the weekly, are 10.34%

