Shiba Inu head to head with the dogecoins, but the overtaking did not last long

The cryptocurrency world has a new favorite meme. In the past 24 hours Shiba Inu has momentarily surpassed the dogecoin, becoming the eighth cryptocurrency by market capitalization. With a supply of over 394,000 billion (!) Of tokens in circulation and a price per single SHIB of more than $ 0.00007, the total market cap of the cryptocurrency exceeded 33 billion euros.

In the meantime, the cryptocurrency – thanks to the rise in Dogecoin, which made more than 34% in the last 24 hours – has slipped back to ten places. But the war between the two dogs continues.

Shiba Inu was born with playful intentions, but unlike Dogecoins it can count on a more organized community, as well as on an ecosystem – made up of services, parallel tokens, official NFTs and various types of initiatives – much more complex. Shiba Inu is currently not present on all the most popular exchanges – even if in the meantime more and more platforms, even mainstream ones, offer the cryptocurrency. Until a few months ago to buy SHIBs it was necessary to already have another cryptocurrency, such as ETH or BNB, and to rely on a DeFi platform such as PancakeSwap. An operation perhaps not within everyone’s reach. Even more so if the swap is carried out starting from a wallet connected to the Ethereum network, considering the hallucinating commissions of the last few months.

Today the Shiba Inu community has over 800,000 holders, that is the number of wallets that contain at least one SHIB.



