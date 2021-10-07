Shiba Inu, how much is $ 1000 invested today in January

One of the hottest cryptocurrencies of the week was Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), a coin launched in August 2020 on the model of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What happened

The Shiba Inu coin was launched as a decentralized meme token, which then “evolved into a vibrant ecosystem,” according to its website.

The ecosystem includes three cryptocurrencies: SHIB, LEASH and BONE; Shiba’s ecosystem also includes ShibaSwap, an incubator and an innovative reward system.

The founder of Shiba Inu launched the digital currency with a one billion (one trillion) coin offering; 50% of the total was blocked on Uniswap and the other half was burned by the co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Vitalik Buterin.

Buterin donated the SHIBs to the Covid Relief Fund to support the devastating efforts of the fight against the pandemic in India.

With a low price per coin, investors are able to hold millions, billions or in some cases trillions of coins in their wallet.

“Between its international recognition and its legitimate usefulness, SHIB has grown thousands of times and is constantly expanding its reach.”

SHIBs can be purchased using cryptocurrency exchanges such as Uniswap or through ShibaSwap, the company’s platform.

Shiba can also be bought on several major cryptocurrency exchange platforms, such as Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), eToro, Webull And Voyager Digital (OTC: VYGVF); it looks like the coin will also be added on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) later this year when the company launches cryptocurrency wallets.

Shiba Inu is currently experiencing a surge in trends on Google and social media and is seeing an increase in the volume of trading activity.

A $ 1,000 investment

The first data for Shiba Inu on Coinmarketcap dates back to January 31, 2021, probably due to the low price per coin and the long list of numbers after the decimal point.

On January 31, the Shiba Inu coin was trading at $ 0.00000008; with $ 1,000, 12,500,000,000 coins could have been purchased. Today this number of coins would be worth $ 2,855,000, based on the current price of $ 0.00002284 per SHIB.