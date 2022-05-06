Shiba Inu invests on Twitter! Shiba will hit all-time highs! What does Elon Musk think? What role does Binance have? SHIB SHIBUSD BNBUSD BNB

photo freepik.com

Binance will invest $500 million in Twitter. But wasn’t that Hiba Inu’s plan too? The money is to help Elon Musk take over the popular platform. However, Binance is not the only company that decided to support Musk in financing the historic transaction.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

The most powerful traders flock to Twitter. In early April it became known that Elon Musk had bought 9.2% of Twitter shares. The latter, however, quickly dismissed rumors that he intended to join the board of directors. This, however, was associated with many people wanting to buy a larger block of shares, which was quickly confirmed by the billionaire.

Initially, Twitter decision makers opposed the transaction, but on April 24 we reported that Twitter management would consider an offer made by Elon Musk.

The $44 billion offer was eventually accepted, and Musk began looking for investors. According to unconfirmed information, one of the banks agreed to invest the money after the billionaire announced the introduction of fees for the use of the website. And now, let’s note that Binance supports Elon Musk’s vision.

Binance was among the dozen companies that decided to support Elon Musk’s vision.

It is worth remembering that in February we described Forbes in the hands of Binance, for which the largest stock exchange allocated 200 million dollars and thus became one of the two largest shareholders. In the case of Twitter, $500 million was allocated to the investment, putting Binance fourth among investors who helped the billionaire finance the acquisition.