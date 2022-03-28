Shiba Inu is bursting today! SHIB The other crypto of the dog is on the heels… The market is alarmed with so much investment in Dogecoin and Polkadot ADA DOGE

photo freepik.com

Cryptocurrencies today are treading carefully, especially those that have been most affected in recent weeks, such as Dogecoin DOGE, Shiba Inu SHIB and Polkadot DOT. What has made them shoot in such a way? Apparently, those who have not gotten rid of their cryptocurrencies are sharpening their teeth with the prices that the cryptocurrency market is marking today, Monday, March 28, 2022.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD Analysis

Shiba Inu has quoted about 14,668,073,757 dollars in the last 24 hours, and that’s not all… Speaking of its volume, the prices that we will refer to will be about 1,063,338,352 dollars.

The price of the cryptocurrency to be analyzed is now at $0.00002671, a very high price compared to what was recently seen. Those that raise Shiba are the rises of 8% in one day and 17.5% in the last week.

Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD cryptocurrency real time chart in a one day time frame

Dogecoin Analysis DOGE DOGEUSD

Some other whale has had its part in what we are seeing in Dogecoin… Its volume is marking about 1,498,994,974 dollars, while its capitalization of the last 24 hours continues at 19,796,409,312 dollars.

Dogecoin prices are now close to $0.149, but not before 5.59% one-day increases and 24.39% weekly increases.

Real-time chart of Dogecoin DOGE DOGEUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Polkadot DOT Analysis DOTUSD

Polkadot investments offer values ​​such as $22.89, that is; the actual. The last few hours have been marked by three events, the rise of 8.38%, the market volume of $959,665,660 and the market capitalization of $22,573,870,820.

The increases of the last 24 hours have not been everything, we have also been able to find them on a larger time scale, for example, the weekly one, with a 22.54% increase.

Real-time chart of Polkadot DOTUSD DOT cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame