Shiba Inu is collapsing. Could buying now be an opportunity?

Shiba Inu has recently seen phenomenal rises, but is now downhill. With the price of meme coins plummeting, might it be a good time to buy?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has had an incredible run over the past few weeks. Its price has risen 90% in the past 30 days and has risen by a phenomenal 80,000,000% in the past year (you read that right, 80 million percent).

Incredible performance that could change most people’s lives. But without the illusion that this result will be repeated again, or in any case in such a short time range, now that the price has fallen by about 12% in the last 24 hours, by just over 30% in the last two weeks, many investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts are wondering if this is a good time to invest in Shiba Inu.

In general, it can be a smart move to buy when prices are falling. These pushups are often good opportunity to invest more conveniently and reap the rewards once prices recover (see also: Cryptocurrency prices plummet. Is it time to do business?).

With that in mind, does that mean now is a good time to invest in Shiba Inu? Here’s what you need to know.

Shiba Inu: Is it time to buy after the collapse?

Shiba Inu has recently made explosive gains, and those who invested early and kept their tokens likely made a lot of money. If you’ve missed the opportunity to invest, the current price drop could be a tempting opportunity to buy.

Before investing, however, it is important to understand the associated risks to this particular cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrencies, in general, are a high risk investment because today they are still speculative. Although some cryptocurrencies have uses in the real world, many people are still skeptical when it comes to the potential of cryptocurrencies. Shiba Inu, however, is even more risky because it has very little use at this time and his price increases have more to do with the hype surrounding it.

Similar to its predecessor, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu has a large community of followers who have invested heavily in cryptocurrency to drive its price up. In other words, this one explosive growth is not due to Shiba Inu’s strength as a cryptocurrency, but rather to his followers who inflate the price.

Once its price peaks, these investors will likely sell their tokens and switch to a different investment. This may have already begun, as the Shiba Inu price it has declined rapidly in the past two weeks. And because it lacks a competitive edge in the industry, it may have a hard time bouncing back after the crash.

Which cryptocurrency to buy instead of Shiba Inu?

While Shiba Inu may be an attractive investment, it will most likely be short-lived. At the moment, Shiba Inu’s long-term potential doesn’t look very promising. A better strategy, therefore, is invest in a cryptocurrency that offers real utility and competitive advantages. These investments may not make you a millionaire overnight, but you are more likely to see positive returns over time (see also: The Best Cryptocurrency to buy instead of Shiba Inu).

To search for a valid alternative to SHIB, it might be a good idea to target the strongest players in the cryptocurrency industry, that is Bitcoin (BTC) ed Ethereum (ETH). While there are no guarantees that these investments will survive for decades, they have real advantages over trendy cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu.

Bitcoin, for example, it is by far the most popular cryptocurrency and is steadily gaining ground as a form of payment among merchants. While not widely adopted yet, it currently has the greatest potential to go mainstream someday.

Ethereum it also has a unique set of benefits, as its blockchain is widely used for decentralized applications such as non-fungible tokens (NFT) e decentralized finance (DeFi). While its native token, Ether, doesn’t become a traditional form of payment like Bitcoin, these applications give Ethereum a strong edge in the crypto space.

Bottom line, is Shiba Inu a good buy after the crash?

The decline of Shiba Inu prices it might make it an attractive investment, but it’s more dangerous than it sounds. There are many other options that carry less risk while still helping you earn a significant amount of money over time.

Could it be interesting for you: Ponyo-Inu, are you the next Shiba-Inu?

Shiba Inu live chart (SHIB)

Trade on Shiba Inu (SHIB) with a regulated Broker

Invest with the help of the experts

Are you experienced enough to trade cryptocurrencies? If you are not, but you still want to take advantage of the market trend, you can delegate someone else in your place. On the trading platform eToro you can use the function copy trading, a service that allows you to choose an expert trader and automatically copy his every move. Find the best investors, click on copy and let them try to generate a profit for you too.

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

Explicit Risk Warning: We accept no liability for any commercial loss or damage due to reliance on information contained within this site, including data, quotes, graphics, and buy / sell signals. Trading on the financial markets is one of the riskiest forms of investment possible. All prices and buy / sell signals are indicative and not suitable for trading purposes, furthermore, they are not provided by an exchange, but rather by market makers, so they may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price. We accept no liability for any commercial losses that may be incurred as a result of using this data. The text shown does not constitute consultancy by Dove Investire nor, even less, an offer or solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information contained therein is in the public domain and is considered reliable, but the Dove Investire portal is unable to ensure its accuracy. All information is given in good faith on the basis of available data, but is subject to change without notice at any time after publication. We decline all responsibility for any information exposed in this publication. You are encouraged to rely solely on your own assessments of market conditions when deciding whether to enter into a financial transaction and whether it meets your needs. The decision to carry out any financial transaction is at the sole risk of the recipients of this information.