Shiba Inu makes a mistake! SHIBUSD SHIB Cardano is again pushed away by her high losses…. ADA ADAUSD Easter puts Dogecoin at BIG RISK DOGE DOGEUSD

photo freepik.com

The best in Dogecoin are very obvious and simply make the investor happy. While on the other hand, Shiba Inu and Cardano would go down again in this part of the day, which, the worst part would be taking Cardano with its low weekly and monthly amounts. Let’s observe and witness the most important values ​​from yesterday to today.

Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency Review of the Day – Don’t get lost on the road again Shiba.

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency had for April 14 at 7:30 am, a value of $0.00002662. And as part of this 24 hour analysis, today at 7:22 am a total value of $0.00002596.

It is incredible to be able to describe how one day you can go well and the next totally bad, because this is how it happens with almost all existing cryptocurrencies, two days ago, we could witness the transformation of Shiba to more than positive amounts, and now these two last few days it would have been going down in fractions. There are not many bullish signs in the course of a day, more than a range of 14-16 hours in the afternoon, where a sudden improvement can be assessed. These final results give a (-1.97%) of losses from the first hour of its opening.

The lowest amount happened around 18:39 pm yesterday, where the figures would be in the $0.00002539. On the other hand, its highest amount would be reflected at 14:19 pm, with a value of $0.0000273.



Current Shiba Inu 24 hour chart

Analysis of the day of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin – If it continues like this, I will be able to recover my losses from this beginning of the week

Regarding the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, for yesterday at 7:30 am, it had a value of $0.1414. And as of today, April 15, at 7:30 am it had a total value of $0.1439.

The results seen today would be one of the lowest compared to the whole week, but it would not be the same result for the month.

The first five hours of this analysis, Doge would be very critical, reaching the lowest figures throughout the process. As the hours continue and noon arrives, they would rise with a single blow with a perpendicular line in just minutes, outlining the best values ​​of the day. Although he would go down again, this would not be a problem, because his figures were already directed to continue improving with the passing of the night and early morning.

Therefore, these results give a (+3.97%) of figures won, from the early hours of yesterday to the current amounts.

At 9:30 p.m., their amounts would be approximately $0.1381 and considering the lowest value reached during the 24 hours. While for today, in the early hours of the morning, being 1:44 am, we would have the number of $0.1463 marking the highest value in a range of one day.



Dogecoin current chart for 24 hours

Cardano Cryptocurrency Day Review – There is no more hope for Cardano this week.

Yesterday, the Cardano cryptocurrency at the specific time of 7:30 am had a reference amount of $0.9726. And for today at 7:28 am it presents a value of $0.9508.

The current statistics of Cardano are somewhat worrying, the figures obtained today are those of the second day with the most bearish values ​​of the week and one of the lowest on a monthly level.

On many occasions there were signs of improvement, but which would always end up breaking at the end of the morning and/or night. With all these final results for today, it would be attached with a percentage of losses in (-1.79%) from the opening.

Your highest amount within a 24-hour radius would be at 10:20 am with a total of $0.9738. While its lowest value occurred yesterday at 9:05 p.m., with a total of $0.9257.



Current Cardano chart for 24 hours